Why Mike McDaniel is Chargers Biggest X Factor in 2026

With Denzel Perryman out, do you think we see more Marlowe Wax? If so, what's your thoughts on his rotation? (Daryl via Twitter)

There's no doubt Marlowe Wax is one of the most improved players on the Chargers entire roster right now.

He came in as an undrafted free agent last summer and turned into a special teams ace as a rookie while also flashing in the Week 18 game against Denver.

Wax then popped off defensively in the preseason by making play after play in all three exhibition games.

With Denzel Perryman on Injured Reserve (Designated to Return), that means the veteran must miss at least the first four games of the 2026 season.

Will Wax get some playing time? We'll see. The Bolts likely won't tip their hand there.

But the Chargers have three strong options to play next to Daiyan Henley in Del'Shawn Phillips, Troy Dye and Wax.

"I feel like we're really good there," Chargers GM Joe Hortiz said last week. "Del'Shawn has been really super ascending.

"Del'Shawn, Troy, ton of confidence in them and Marlowe ... we feel like we got a good, deep group there," Hortiz added.

For what it's worth, Phillips was listed as the starter on the Chargers unofficial depth chart that came out Tuesday.

I really don't think the Chargers can go wrong with who they end up starting next to Henley.

Dye filled that role admirably in 2025 while Phillips has earned some defensive snaps with how well he played on special teams last season. And the same could be said about Wax.

This is a good problem for O'Leary and the Chargers to have at the linebacker spot.

Not to be negative, but what happens if either of our OTs goes out for an extended period of time? Hopefully McDaniel could make something work but I feel like we'd be back to square one. (Joseph via Twitter)

First off, Joseph, nobody can blame you for having at least one negative thought after how last year unfolded along the offensive line.

But that was then, and Hortiz and his staff — along with the coaching staff — have ensured that the Bolts are much deeper and more talented up front.

The goal, of course, is for Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt to play the entire season and resume their spot as the best tackle duo in the league.

But if something were to happen to either player (knock on wood), then the Chargers have multiple options behind them.

The first might be rookie Travis Burke, who showed immense potential in the preseason after he was a 2026 fourth-round pick.

Trey Pipkins III is also a veteran option at tackle while Branson Taylor can also play there once he comes off IR.

And the Chargers have a pair of sixth-round rookies in Logan Taylor and Alex Harkey who could also fill in if needed.