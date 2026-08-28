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Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Where to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

Aug 28, 2026 at 07:00 AM
Author Image
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

WTW_CARDINALS

The Los Angeles Chargers open the regular season at home as they take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

This Week 1 matchup will mark the 17th regular-season matchup between the two teams. The Chargers hold an all-time record of 11-5 against the Cardinals and have won five of the last seven meetings. This will be the first time the two teams meet at SoFi Stadium.

The last regular-season meeting between these two teams came in Week 7 of the 2024 season in Arizona.

This primetime battle saw quarterback Justin Herbert throw for a season-high 349 passing yards in a game that came down to the wire. Kicker Cameron Dicker also showed out as he hit five field goals and knocked in his career long from 59 yards out, a mark he has tied since.

GAME DATE/TIME

  • Sunday, September 13
  • Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

  • SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

WATCH ON TV

Network: CBS

Play-by-play: TBD

Analyst: TBD

Sideline: TBD

STREAMING

YouTubeTV - Watch every Sunday Chargers game with NFL Sunday Ticket and YouTube TV.

NFL+ - Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on KFI AM-640 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

The game will also air KNWZ 970 AM, KNWH-AM, KECY (Palm Springs), KATY-FM 101.3 (San Bernardino), KORE AM 1050 / 102.9 FM (Eugene, OR), KNCU-FM 92.7 (Newport, OR), Fox Sports 990 KIKI-AM (Honolulu, HI) and KBFP AM 800 (Bakersfield).

Chargers radio in Spanish can be heard on Latino Mix 103.9/89.3 FM, called by Adrian Garcia-Marquez and analyzed by Francisco Pinto, here.

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES

Chargers postgame press conferences are live streamed on the Chargers website and app (turn on notifications to receive updates on when the press conferences start). Press conferences are also available on demand following the live stream on the website, app and on YouTube.

PURO CHARGERS

Lo podrán seguir simultáneamente en Español a través de TUDN Los Angeles 101.9 FM-HD3 y Latino Mix 103.9/89.3 FM. También por el Chargers mobile app opción en Español, con los relatos de Adrián García Márquez y los comentarios de Francisco Pinto.

https://www.chargers.com/puro-chargers/

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