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5 Takeaways: Why the Chargers are Embracing High Expectations as Training Camp Begins

Jul 29, 2026 at 06:45 PM
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by Eric Smith & Omar Navarro
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The 2026 version of Chargers Training Camp is off and rolling.

The Bolts held their first practice Wednesday, with the defense and some rookies turning some early heads.

Away from the field, Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, quarterback Justin Herbert and safety Derwin James took to the podium.

Here are five takeaways from their media sessions:

1. What are Chargers 2026 expectations?

All 32 NFL teams have reported for training camp, meaning optimism reigns supreme across the league.

With six weeks to go until the 2026 season opener, every squad imagines they have what it takes to make a deep playoff run.

Harbaugh's squad believes that, too. Furthermore, the Chargers feel it.

They feel like it's their time to make some noise.

"We all feel the same thing," Harbaugh said. "It's that feeling like, 'We're capable. We are more than capable.'

"I used to have a coach that used to tell me [football is like] you're making an investment, you're putting money in the bank every single day, you're putting money in the bank," Harbaugh continued. "I feel like our team has done that. I think our guys feel that, the work they've done, where the talent level of the team is, the effort, how bad guys really want it and want to be good.

"So much investment has been made, when you make an investment and pull it back out, you get the dividend. I think guys all feel that," Harbaugh added. "There's a lot in there and we're very capable. Let's just go do it, let's do it one day at a time. Let's attack each day and go do it together. That's the feeling, that's the excitement."

The Bolts have been consistent since Harbaugh arrived in 2024, as they are among the eight teams with double-digit wins over the past two seasons.

Harbaugh's group won 11 games but saw a first-round exit in 2024. The same scenario happened again last season.

As the 2026 season nears, players and coaches have talked openly about things being different this year.

"I think there's always a sense of urgency," Herbert said. "Every year, you're doing your best and working as hard as you can. I think the guys are focused and dialed in this year."

He later added: "The approach doesn't change. It's always good to see everyone back and I thought we got some great work in this offseason. Looking forward to putting a good camp together and looking forward to the season."

While the Bolts are embracing high expectations, that doesn't mean they weren't able to smile a little bit Wednesday as camp got under way.

Harbaugh said the early vibes in training camp are like a "family reunion" or "Christmas morning."

"We're where we're supposed to be, we're on time, we're ready to roll. Let's just go attack it," Harbaugh said. "Bottle that feeling that you have right now because you may need that in two weeks or may not. Just bottle that good feeling."

Derwin James' echoed his head coach's sentiment after the first practice.

"It felt amazing. Like the first day of school," James said.

He later added: "We're just building a base, building a foundation."

The Chargers will have 16 camp practices open to fans up until August 18 and will then hold practices closed to the public.

That means The Bolt Fam had two-plus weeks to get an up-close look at the Chargers before a hiatus … and the 2026 season opener against Arizona.

Once the regular season rolls around, the Bolts know what is at stake, especially since Super Bowl LXI will be played at SoFi Stadium on February 14.

"Valentine's Day, SoFi … little hairs on your arm start standing up," Harbaugh said.

Photos: Bolt Fam at Day 1 of Training Camp

Bolt Fam showed out for Day 1 of Training Camp 2026 at The Bolt — check out some of the best moments!

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2. How is Justin Herbert's footwork looking?

Much of the Bolts offseason focused on two main topics:

The hiring of Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel.

And Herbert's footwork tweak while in the shotgun formation.

For reference, Herbert — a right-handed thrower — now has his left foot forward in that formation so that he can theoretically catch the snap and throw right away instead of taking a quick step back.

Herbert spoke at length about his footwork change during spring practices, noting that there was certainly an adjustment process.

So, how did the Chargers franchise quarterback fare on Day 1 of camp?

"I thought it was good," Herbert said. "I definitely had a few weeks as well to work on it when I was back home.

"I thought it was a great time to be able to master my footwork and come out here and play fast, not have to worry about it. I thought it was really helpful," Herbert added.

The quarterback said he spent most of the past month throwing to his brother Patrick, a tight end on the Jaguars roster.

And once he got on the practice field Wednesday, the footwork that once perhaps felt a bit wonky was more like second nature.

"You get to the point where you're not thinking about it," Herbert said. "You go out to practice and you're just throwing the ball and now you can worry about mechanics, how am I throwing the ball, where is it going, routes and things like that.

"As opposed to months ago, it was making sure your feet are lined up with the routes, timing," Herbert added. "There was a lot that went into it but now you're just playing football."

As for Herbert's overall practice plan, Harbaugh said the Chargers will be doing a "ramp up" for all of their players.

With Herbert specifically, that plan — or "oscillation," as Harbaugh called up — likely will end up including some lighter days.

"Consider a five-straight day week, we wouldn't want more than three type of full days or high days in that span," Harbaugh said. "Much like you would have for an in-season game, there will be three higher days and two lower days.

"So yeah, there might be a day where ... we're working on the footwork, not so much the amount of throws," Harbaugh added.

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3. What does Mike McDaniel's offense look like?

After an offseason of adjustment and learning, the plan for McDaniel's offense to move forward and play fast took the stage on Day 1 of camp.

The initial step in that process came Wednesday as the group hit the ground running.

"I thought having a month off was great to be able to go through the iPad and go through exactly everything that we need to," Herbert said. "Guys have picked it up really quickly … so that allows us to be fast out there and go play football."

The offense showcased a few explosive plays, with Herbert noting there will be more to come as the unit continues to learn on the fly with live reps.

"I think more full speed reps," Herbert said. "I think being able to do it with an offensive line, with defense flying around there. You do your best to understand the offense, work through it and you go through live practice.

"I think that's the best opportunity about camp, everybody is going full speed, everybody is trying to get better," Herbert added. "To have those opportunities, that's when we get our work in."

What does Herbert expect to see from the offense moving forward?

A lot of opportunities for his pass catchers.

"I think the receivers and tight ends are going to benefit hugely," Herbert said. "I think Brenen [Thompson], [Quentin Johnston], [Derius Davis], those guys that are just so talented and able to break tackles and get up field.

"Then David [Njoku] and Charlie [Kolar], we're going to try to get them the ball as quick as we can because they're athletic, they can turn up field and make things happen," Herbert added. "If I do my job, get them the ball early that's as best as I can do."

McDaniel could be seen talking with a number of his players and coaches throughout practice, whether it was after a rep or in between drills.

The energy was felt throughout the entire session, and it's something Herbert talked about following practice.

"He loves what he does. He loves football, he loves being here and he loves the team," Herbert said. "It's really cool to be a part of and it makes everyone want to work harder for him.

"The respect we have for him as a coach and as a teacher and person, we're really fortunate to play for him," Herbert added.

It will surely be a process for the offense under McDaniel as the days move forward, but the unit feels good about where they're at and the relationship they're building with the play caller.

"It's been awesome. I've really enjoyed playing for him, talking with him," Herbert said. "I could tell we were going to get along early on.

"He's been great, he comes in the quarterback room all the time, talks to us, hangs out with us," McDaniel added. "Definitely good to have a guy like that around."

4. What does Chris O'Leary's defense look like?

The same could be said about the opposite side of the ball as the Bolts open camp.

The Chargers defense, under new Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary, expects much of the same as they navigate a new play caller.

Now it's time to continue the progress made during the spring and set the baseline for what the unit wants to be.

"It's a process," James said. "Coach Harbaugh's message is like a plane. The roster is at 90 right now and it's going to get cut to 53, so I feel like a lot of the stuff we will do game plan wise will be coming up later anyways.

"We're just building the base, building the foundation, picking up where we left off from OTAs and I feel like we're in a great spot," he added.

The unit enjoyed a successful first day as well.

The Chargers defense notched a pair of takeaways and pass breakups, starting off hot on Day 1 of training camp.

There's a long way to go, but the All-Pro safety lauded what O'Leary has been able to establish and show early with the defense.

"He's not holding back, he's not shy," James said. "I feel like a lot of people are going to get to see who he really is this year. I'm confident in him."

He later added: "He listens to the players. He wants information back from us. I feel like it's been a great balance of us and him. He's not putting too much on anybody's plate."

Besides, what better way to continue to grow throughout camp than face off against McDaniel's offense, James said.

"They're giving us a lot of looks, McDaniel with motions, shifts," James said. "Playing against a complex offense like that, it makes us better.

"I feel like we're not at our peak yet, which we don't have to be at right now that's what training camp is for, and I feel like we're getting better every day," James added.

5. Was Justin Herbert nervous proposing to Madison Beer?

Herbert dropped some major news Tuesday morning when he and Madison Beer announced they were engaged.

Those closest to Herbert on the Chargers were fired up.

"We didn't know until after, we were all in the quarterback room and he told us," Harbaugh said. "He had kind of said it was going to happen this summer and everything.

"Just awesome, feel great for him. It's awesome," Harbaugh added.

James said: "Man, I was happy for him. I was tweeting at like 7 a.m. when I saw it. He told me he was going to do it … so it was fun to see."

As for Herbert, he was asked if he felt more nervous for the proposal or his first NFL start?

"The proposal, for sure," Herbert said with a laugh.

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