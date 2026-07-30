5 Takeaways: Why the Chargers are Embracing High Expectations as Training Camp Begins

The 2026 version of Chargers Training Camp is off and rolling.

The Bolts held their first practice Wednesday, with the defense and some rookies turning some early heads.

Away from the field, Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, quarterback Justin Herbert and safety Derwin James took to the podium.

Here are five takeaways from their media sessions:

1. What are Chargers 2026 expectations?

All 32 NFL teams have reported for training camp, meaning optimism reigns supreme across the league.

With six weeks to go until the 2026 season opener, every squad imagines they have what it takes to make a deep playoff run.

Harbaugh's squad believes that, too. Furthermore, the Chargers feel it.

They feel like it's their time to make some noise.

"We all feel the same thing," Harbaugh said. "It's that feeling like, 'We're capable. We are more than capable.'

"I used to have a coach that used to tell me [football is like] you're making an investment, you're putting money in the bank every single day, you're putting money in the bank," Harbaugh continued. "I feel like our team has done that. I think our guys feel that, the work they've done, where the talent level of the team is, the effort, how bad guys really want it and want to be good.

"So much investment has been made, when you make an investment and pull it back out, you get the dividend. I think guys all feel that," Harbaugh added. "There's a lot in there and we're very capable. Let's just go do it, let's do it one day at a time. Let's attack each day and go do it together. That's the feeling, that's the excitement."

The Bolts have been consistent since Harbaugh arrived in 2024, as they are among the eight teams with double-digit wins over the past two seasons.

Harbaugh's group won 11 games but saw a first-round exit in 2024. The same scenario happened again last season.

As the 2026 season nears, players and coaches have talked openly about things being different this year.

"I think there's always a sense of urgency," Herbert said. "Every year, you're doing your best and working as hard as you can. I think the guys are focused and dialed in this year."

He later added: "The approach doesn't change. It's always good to see everyone back and I thought we got some great work in this offseason. Looking forward to putting a good camp together and looking forward to the season."

While the Bolts are embracing high expectations, that doesn't mean they weren't able to smile a little bit Wednesday as camp got under way.

Harbaugh said the early vibes in training camp are like a "family reunion" or "Christmas morning."

"We're where we're supposed to be, we're on time, we're ready to roll. Let's just go attack it," Harbaugh said. "Bottle that feeling that you have right now because you may need that in two weeks or may not. Just bottle that good feeling."

Derwin James' echoed his head coach's sentiment after the first practice.

"It felt amazing. Like the first day of school," James said.

He later added: "We're just building a base, building a foundation."

The Chargers will have 16 camp practices open to fans up until August 18 and will then hold practices closed to the public.

That means The Bolt Fam had two-plus weeks to get an up-close look at the Chargers before a hiatus … and the 2026 season opener against Arizona.

Once the regular season rolls around, the Bolts know what is at stake, especially since Super Bowl LXI will be played at SoFi Stadium on February 14.