Why Chargers DC Chris O'Leary is Ready for Regular-Season Play Calling Debut

Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary’s unit is ready to go for the regular-season opener.
"I think the focus is there, the attention to detail is there," O'Leary said Thursday. "I think Week 1 that's very critical, attention to detail."
Not to mention, Sunday also marks his regular-season debut as a playcaller.
O'Leary has earned rave reviews from both coaches and players alike since his arrival and after an offseason and training camp of work.
It's safe to say, the unit is fired up for the defensive coordinator's first Week 1.
"I'm super excited. I can't wait for the whole world to see it," safety Derwin James, Jr., "We got his back, we're going to go play hard."
Khalil Mack added: "C.O. is a cool dude and I'm excited for him. I'm excited to see the bright lights on him on Sunday. We want to show up for him."
O'Leary did get a chance to go through live reps in his position with a trio of preseason games.
Even though the significance wasn't the same as the regular season, the coordinator said the experience did help him see a things or two that he built on week to week.
It's a process he expects to happen when season kicks off this week as well.
"I think for me, it was growth in each game, which I anticipate being the same through this season," O'Leary said. "The goal is always to learn from this game and get better from it, whether it's players, myself, assistant coaches.
"I felt it through the preseason where each game there were things I took away that I was able to apply the next game," he added. "It was great for me to get those under my belt, and excited to get a real one under my belt too."
Check out the best photos from practice on Thursday at The Bolt in El Segundo!
This time around a year ago, O'Leary was in the midst of the early days of Western Michigan's season — now he's preparing for his NFL debut in the same position.
But even though there's been a lot that's happened since then, O'Leary explained it's not something he reflects about much.
He's more focused on the day-to-day and conquering that over the big picture.
"I don't really reflect much. For me, it's more about the daily approach," O'Leary said. "It's what we tell our guys, it's how we try to live our life. Be your best every single day and I try to live that."
However, he is grateful for the group of players he's been able to spend every day with this offseason.
The players have bought in from the moment O’Leary was hired, something that didn't go unnoticed for him throughout the implementation process.
Now on the eve of the regular season, he showed his appreciation for the group.
"Can't really put it into words," O'Leary said. "You step in the building Day One and there's zero hesitation from the players as far as buy-in. Everything we've asked them to do, they've hit the ground running, sprinting with it.
"There hasn't been a back and forth of needing to explain why," O'Leary added. "We try to explain why with everything, but they're looking at us like, 'Why are you wasting your time, we're in.' That's been incredible."
It's made the new opportunity and experience that much better.
"Through the season now, it's about getting better every week, that's the focus, but from Day One to now, it makes the job worthwhile," O'Leary said. "The guys buying in, seeing their face every day and seeing how hungry they are to attack has been awesome."
The journey for O'Leary's unit begins on Sunday against the Cardinals — but the goal is to have that be the just the beginning of what they hope is improvement every week beyond that.
"Going into the season, I really believe it's how much better you can get from Week 1 to Week 17 and beyond," O'Leary said. "You think about that long of a season, I think the best teams are going to make it to the end and if you're still getting better in Week 18, 19, 20, that's the team that's going to win the Super Bowl.
He added: "For us, that's the chase."