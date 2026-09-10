Why Chargers DC Chris O'Leary is Ready for Regular-Season Play Calling Debut

This time around a year ago, O'Leary was in the midst of the early days of Western Michigan's season — now he's preparing for his NFL debut in the same position.

But even though there's been a lot that's happened since then, O'Leary explained it's not something he reflects about much.

He's more focused on the day-to-day and conquering that over the big picture.

"I don't really reflect much. For me, it's more about the daily approach," O'Leary said. "It's what we tell our guys, it's how we try to live our life. Be your best every single day and I try to live that."

However, he is grateful for the group of players he's been able to spend every day with this offseason.

The players have bought in from the moment O’Leary was hired, something that didn't go unnoticed for him throughout the implementation process.

Now on the eve of the regular season, he showed his appreciation for the group.

"Can't really put it into words," O'Leary said. "You step in the building Day One and there's zero hesitation from the players as far as buy-in. Everything we've asked them to do, they've hit the ground running, sprinting with it.