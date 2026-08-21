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5 Takeaways: Why Jim Harbaugh Wants Improvement From Chargers After Preseason Loss

Aug 20, 2026 at 11:49 PM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

5TakesPreW2

The Chargers fell 41-17 to the 49ers in their second preseason tilt of 2026.

Here are five takeaways from Thursday night:

1. Plenty to learn from

It's not always pretty in the preseason.

That was evident Thursday night as the Chargers were soundly defeated by the 49ers in preseason play.

"We got outplayed and beat ourselves in all three phases," Harbaugh said. "It's not going to go well when those two things occur."

The Chargers were plagued by "sloppy" play for most of the night, Harbaugh noted, which was reflected the final score, too.

Harbaugh emphasized postgame that while some individuals had solid games, he was more concerned with the big picture.

"I can think of some in particular, but more concentrated right now on how to rebound it, regroup it, fix it," Harbaugh said.

He later added: "We've got a lot of things to work on. We, in a big way, beat ourselves both offensively and defensively. And special teams, all three phases."

While the Chargers starters played, a handful of noticeable names such as Rashawn Slater, Tre' Harris and Akheem Mesidor are all working through something, Harbaugh said.

The Chargers Head Coach said postgame that those three players are expected back at practice this weekend at The Bolt.

2. Herbert plays 3 snaps

Justin Herbert made his second straight appearance in the preseason on Thursday night.

But the Chargers quarterback only saw the field for a trio plays as the unit went three-and-out to open the game.

The Bolts began with an Omarion Hampton run to the right that lost a yard before Herbert found tight end Charlie Kolar in the flat for a 9-yard gain.

But Herbert's third-down pass intended for Ladd McConkey fell incomplete as the offense trotted off the field.

"The three plays they were in there ... kind of hard to judge them on three plays," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh noted that the plan was for the starters to play one series, meaning he didn't consider putting them back out there for another drive.

"We had a plan ... stuck to it," Harbaugh said.

The Chargers rolled out a starting offensive line of, from left to right, Trey Pipkins III, Kayode Awosika, Jake Slaughter, Cole Strange and Joe Alt.

Like Herbert, Alt exited the game after three plays as he was replaced by Travis Burke at right tackle.

Slaughter got the start at center after Tyler Biadasz sustained a left knee injury during Tuesday's joint practice with the 49ers.

3. Defensive starters get early work

The majority of the Chargers defensive starters also saw action Thursday night, getting a dozen plays in against the 49ers top offense.

The unit — which didn't include Derwin James and Khalil Mack — saw plenty of third-down work.

The Bolts starters faced three different third downs on San Francisco's opening offensive drive and allowed the 49ers to convert each time.

But safety Elijah Molden finally put an end to the sequence when he notched a pass breakup on third down to force a punt near midfield.

All in all, the Chargers top defense gave up 39 yards on 12 plays before giving way for younger players to get meaningful reps.

The plan for the third and final preseason game is for the Chargers starters to play two series instead of one.

Photos: 49ers vs. Chargers Game Action

Browse through live action photos of the second preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium!

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S Devin Grant (38) and LB Junior Colson (25)
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S Devin Grant (38) and LB Junior Colson (25)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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LB Junior Colson (25) and S Devin Grant (38)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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LB Junior Colson (25) and CB Rodney Shelley (24)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chad Jessop and LB Junior Colson (25)
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Chad Jessop and LB Junior Colson (25)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Junior Colson (25), OLB Bud Dupree (48), LB Emany Johnson (50), LB Marlowe Wax (58) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
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LB Junior Colson (25), OLB Bud Dupree (48), LB Emany Johnson (50), LB Marlowe Wax (58) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Bud Dupree (48), LB Junior Colson (25) and LB Emany Johnson (50)
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OLB Bud Dupree (48), LB Junior Colson (25) and LB Emany Johnson (50)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Junior Colson (25) and LB Marlowe Wax (58)
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LB Junior Colson (25) and LB Marlowe Wax (58)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Nikko Reed (46) and CB Avery Smith (36)
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CB Nikko Reed (46) and CB Avery Smith (36)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Nikko Reed (46) and CB Avery Smith (36)
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CB Nikko Reed (46) and CB Avery Smith (36)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jahmeer Carter (61), CB Nikko Reed (46), CB Avery Smith (36) and LB Lander Barton (57)
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DL Jahmeer Carter (61), CB Nikko Reed (46), CB Avery Smith (36) and LB Lander Barton (57)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Avery Smith (36) and CB Nikko Reed (46)
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CB Avery Smith (36) and CB Nikko Reed (46)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Lander Barton (57) and OLB Garmon Randolph (97)
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LB Lander Barton (57) and OLB Garmon Randolph (97)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91)
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DL Nick Barrett (91)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Kendall Williamson (40) and CB Rodney Shelley (24)
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S Kendall Williamson (40) and CB Rodney Shelley (24)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Rodney Shelley (24)
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CB Rodney Shelley (24)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Rodney Shelley (24)
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CB Rodney Shelley (24)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Garmon Randolph (97)
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OLB Garmon Randolph (97)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Emany Johnson (50)
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LB Emany Johnson (50)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Lander Barton (57) and LB Emany Johnson (50)
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LB Lander Barton (57) and LB Emany Johnson (50)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Emany Johnson (50) and LB Lander Barton (57)
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LB Emany Johnson (50) and LB Lander Barton (57)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Emany Johnson (50) and LB Lander Barton (57)
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LB Emany Johnson (50) and LB Lander Barton (57)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
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LB Lander Barton (57) and LB Emany Johnson (50)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Lander Barton (57) and LB Emany Johnson (50)
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LB Lander Barton (57) and LB Emany Johnson (50)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Garmon Randolph (97)
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OLB Garmon Randolph (97)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Avery Smith (36) and DL Jahmeer Carter (61)
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CB Avery Smith (36) and DL Jahmeer Carter (61)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Andre Carter (51), OLB Garmon Randolph (97), DL Terry Webb (64) and CB Avery Smith (36)
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OLB Andre Carter (51), OLB Garmon Randolph (97), DL Terry Webb (64) and CB Avery Smith (36)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Avery Smith (36)
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CB Avery Smith (36)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL TeRah Edwards (96)
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DL TeRah Edwards (96)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Isas Waxter (37)
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CB Isas Waxter (37)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Isas Waxter (37)
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CB Isas Waxter (37)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Isas Waxter (37)
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CB Isas Waxter (37)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Isas Waxter (37)
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CB Isas Waxter (37)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
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RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31) and LS Peter Bowden (59)
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RB Greg Desrosiers (31) and LS Peter Bowden (59)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jacobian Guillory (95)
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DL Jacobian Guillory (95)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Myles Purchase (41)
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S Myles Purchase (41)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jacobian Guillory (95)
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DL Jacobian Guillory (95)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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DL Jacobian Guillory (95)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Devin Grant (38)
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S Devin Grant (38)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Devin Grant (38)
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S Devin Grant (38)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Devin Grant (38)
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S Devin Grant (38)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Devin Grant (38)
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S Devin Grant (38)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Devin Grant (38)
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S Devin Grant (38)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Devin Grant (38)
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S Devin Grant (38)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Devin Grant (38) and S Derwin James Jr. (3)
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S Devin Grant (38) and S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
C Josh Kaltenberger (68) and T Laekin Vakalahi (78)
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C Josh Kaltenberger (68) and T Laekin Vakalahi (78)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
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RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB DJ Uiagalelei (7) and TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)
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QB DJ Uiagalelei (7) and TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB DJ Uiagalelei (7) and TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)
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QB DJ Uiagalelei (7) and TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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TE Jerand Bradley (36)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Jerand Bradley (36)
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TE Jerand Bradley (36)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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TE Jerand Bradley (36)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Jerand Bradley (36)
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TE Jerand Bradley (36)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Jerand Bradley (36)
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TE Jerand Bradley (36)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Jerand Bradley (36)
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TE Jerand Bradley (36)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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TE Jerand Bradley (36)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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TE Jerand Bradley (36)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Jerand Bradley (36)
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TE Jerand Bradley (36)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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TE Jerand Bradley (36)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Jerand Bradley (36)
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TE Jerand Bradley (36)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Jerand Bradley (36) and RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
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TE Jerand Bradley (36) and RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Jerand Bradley (36) and RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
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TE Jerand Bradley (36) and RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Alex Harkey (73) and TE Jerand Bradley (36)
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G Alex Harkey (73) and TE Jerand Bradley (36)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Jerand Bradley (36) and G Logan Taylor (65)
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TE Jerand Bradley (36) and G Logan Taylor (65)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Alex Harkey (73), TE Jerand Bradley (36) and G Logan Taylor (65)
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G Alex Harkey (73), TE Jerand Bradley (36) and G Logan Taylor (65)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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TE Jerand Bradley (36)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)
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QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Evan Svoboda (49)
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TE Evan Svoboda (49)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Evan Svoboda (49)
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TE Evan Svoboda (49)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Devonte Ross (24) and TE Evan Svoboda (49)
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WR Devonte Ross (24) and TE Evan Svoboda (49)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
C Josh Kaltenberger (68) and TE Evan Svoboda (49)
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C Josh Kaltenberger (68) and TE Evan Svoboda (49)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
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TE Evan Svoboda (49) and C Josh Kaltenberger (68)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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C Josh Kaltenberger (68) and TE Evan Svoboda (49)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Evan Svoboda (49) and WR JaQuae Jackson (82)
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TE Evan Svoboda (49) and WR JaQuae Jackson (82)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Evan Svoboda (49) and WR JaQuae Jackson (82)
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TE Evan Svoboda (49) and WR JaQuae Jackson (82)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
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TE Evan Svoboda (49) and G Logan Taylor (65)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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TE Evan Svoboda (49) and G Logan Taylor (65)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
C Jacob Spomer (60), TE Evan Svoboda (49) and G Alex Harkey (73)
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C Jacob Spomer (60), TE Evan Svoboda (49) and G Alex Harkey (73)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31) and TE Evan Svoboda (49)
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RB Greg Desrosiers (31) and TE Evan Svoboda (49)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66)
262 / 262

C/G Jake Slaughter (66)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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4. Hurt by penalties

The Chargers offense put up roughly half the amount they did a week ago as the unit tallied just 229 total yards against the 49ers.

Some of that had to do with untimely penalties that erased some explosive plays from the offense.

"Some of the better plays were called back for illegal formation," Harbaugh said. "We had two guys in motion at times.

"Just sloppy pre-snap, post-snap," Harbaugh added. "It's hard to evaluate the quarterbacks with those kind of errors taking place."

Early in the second quarter, Lance hit Keaton Mitchell for a 21-yard gain but it was negated by an illegal formation infraction.

An 18-yard pass from Lance to Oronde Gadsden was later wiped out by an illegal shift while a 5-yard Lance run was also called back by an illegal formation call.

A Kimani Vidal run was later called back by an illegal shift.

5. Miscues on special teams

It wasn't a great night for the Bolts on special teams.

Although JK Scott and the punting unit began the night with three punts downed inside the 20-yard line, the coverage broke down late in the second quarter as they allowed an 83-yard return for a score.

While it appeared punter JK Scott had a chance to make the tackle, Harbaugh said he needed to make a better effort.

"The punt was short and in the middle and then we got outflanked," Harbaugh said.

"He's got to have a plan, when he's in that position, to make a tackle," Harbaugh added of Scott. "Something we need to work on, coach up."

Cameron Dicker was also a bit off as he missed an extra point for the second straight game.

And the kickoff return unit had a miscue when Devonte Ross coughed the ball up on a return that allowed the 49ers to start at the Chargers 20-yard line.

San Francisco scored a touchdown two plays later as the Bolts fell behind 41-9.

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