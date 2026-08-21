5 Takeaways: Why Jim Harbaugh Wants Improvement From Chargers After Preseason Loss

The Chargers fell 41-17 to the 49ers in their second preseason tilt of 2026.
Here are five takeaways from Thursday night:
1. Plenty to learn from
It's not always pretty in the preseason.
That was evident Thursday night as the Chargers were soundly defeated by the 49ers in preseason play.
"We got outplayed and beat ourselves in all three phases," Harbaugh said. "It's not going to go well when those two things occur."
The Chargers were plagued by "sloppy" play for most of the night, Harbaugh noted, which was reflected the final score, too.
Harbaugh emphasized postgame that while some individuals had solid games, he was more concerned with the big picture.
"I can think of some in particular, but more concentrated right now on how to rebound it, regroup it, fix it," Harbaugh said.
He later added: "We've got a lot of things to work on. We, in a big way, beat ourselves both offensively and defensively. And special teams, all three phases."
While the Chargers starters played, a handful of noticeable names such as Rashawn Slater, Tre' Harris and Akheem Mesidor are all working through something, Harbaugh said.
The Chargers Head Coach said postgame that those three players are expected back at practice this weekend at The Bolt.
2. Herbert plays 3 snaps
Justin Herbert made his second straight appearance in the preseason on Thursday night.
But the Chargers quarterback only saw the field for a trio plays as the unit went three-and-out to open the game.
The Bolts began with an Omarion Hampton run to the right that lost a yard before Herbert found tight end Charlie Kolar in the flat for a 9-yard gain.
But Herbert's third-down pass intended for Ladd McConkey fell incomplete as the offense trotted off the field.
"The three plays they were in there ... kind of hard to judge them on three plays," Harbaugh said.
Harbaugh noted that the plan was for the starters to play one series, meaning he didn't consider putting them back out there for another drive.
"We had a plan ... stuck to it," Harbaugh said.
The Chargers rolled out a starting offensive line of, from left to right, Trey Pipkins III, Kayode Awosika, Jake Slaughter, Cole Strange and Joe Alt.
Like Herbert, Alt exited the game after three plays as he was replaced by Travis Burke at right tackle.
Slaughter got the start at center after Tyler Biadasz sustained a left knee injury during Tuesday's joint practice with the 49ers.
3. Defensive starters get early work
The majority of the Chargers defensive starters also saw action Thursday night, getting a dozen plays in against the 49ers top offense.
The unit — which didn't include Derwin James and Khalil Mack — saw plenty of third-down work.
The Bolts starters faced three different third downs on San Francisco's opening offensive drive and allowed the 49ers to convert each time.
But safety Elijah Molden finally put an end to the sequence when he notched a pass breakup on third down to force a punt near midfield.
All in all, the Chargers top defense gave up 39 yards on 12 plays before giving way for younger players to get meaningful reps.
The plan for the third and final preseason game is for the Chargers starters to play two series instead of one.
Browse through live action photos of the second preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium!
4. Hurt by penalties
The Chargers offense put up roughly half the amount they did a week ago as the unit tallied just 229 total yards against the 49ers.
Some of that had to do with untimely penalties that erased some explosive plays from the offense.
"Some of the better plays were called back for illegal formation," Harbaugh said. "We had two guys in motion at times.
"Just sloppy pre-snap, post-snap," Harbaugh added. "It's hard to evaluate the quarterbacks with those kind of errors taking place."
Early in the second quarter, Lance hit Keaton Mitchell for a 21-yard gain but it was negated by an illegal formation infraction.
An 18-yard pass from Lance to Oronde Gadsden was later wiped out by an illegal shift while a 5-yard Lance run was also called back by an illegal formation call.
A Kimani Vidal run was later called back by an illegal shift.
5. Miscues on special teams
It wasn't a great night for the Bolts on special teams.
Although JK Scott and the punting unit began the night with three punts downed inside the 20-yard line, the coverage broke down late in the second quarter as they allowed an 83-yard return for a score.
While it appeared punter JK Scott had a chance to make the tackle, Harbaugh said he needed to make a better effort.
"The punt was short and in the middle and then we got outflanked," Harbaugh said.
"He's got to have a plan, when he's in that position, to make a tackle," Harbaugh added of Scott. "Something we need to work on, coach up."
Cameron Dicker was also a bit off as he missed an extra point for the second straight game.
And the kickoff return unit had a miscue when Devonte Ross coughed the ball up on a return that allowed the 49ers to start at the Chargers 20-yard line.
San Francisco scored a touchdown two plays later as the Bolts fell behind 41-9.