What Are Chargers-Cardinals Betting Odds in Week 1?

The Chargers are big home favorites ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Cardinals.
The Bolts open the season in Southern California for their first regular-season game of 2026, with kickoff at 1:25 p.m. (PT) from SoFi Stadium.
The Chargers enter the game favored over the Cardinals by the Vegas books.
The Bolts are 10.5-point favorites according to BetMGM, DraftKings Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook and Bet365. They are also 10-point favorites at Fanatics Sportsbook and 9.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.
In terms of the over/under, every sportsbook has the total above 46 points.
Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook and Fanatics Sportsbook have the total at 47.5, with BetMGM having it at 47. Both DraftKings and Bet365 have the total at 46.5.