What Are Chargers-Cardinals Betting Odds in Week 1?

The Chargers are big home favorites ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Cardinals.

The Bolts open the season in Southern California for their first regular-season game of 2026, with kickoff at 1:25 p.m. (PT) from SoFi Stadium.

The Chargers enter the game favored over the Cardinals by the Vegas books.

The Bolts are 10.5-point favorites according to BetMGM, DraftKings Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook and Bet365. They are also 10-point favorites at Fanatics Sportsbook and 9.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.

In terms of the over/under, every sportsbook has the total above 46 points.