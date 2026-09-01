Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills: Where to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers travel for the first time in 2026 as they take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 at Highmark Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

The matchup will mark the 42nd regular-season matchup between the two teams. The Chargers hold an all-time record of 25-14-2, as they have won four out of the last six. This will be the Bolts' first time traveling to Buffalo since the 2020 season.

The last time the two teams met up was at SoFi Stadium, a Saturday night primetime tilt.

That game came down to the wire, as the Chargers defense forced three Bills turnovers in primetime, two fumbles an an interception. Derwin James, Jr., led the team in tackles that night, while Tuli Tuipulotu, then a rookie, earned a split sack.

GAME DATE/TIME

Sunday, September 27

Kickoff is set for 10:00 a.m. (PT)

LOCATION

Highmark Stadium (Buffalo, NY)

WATCH ON TV

Network: FOX

Play-by-play: TBD

Analyst: TBD

Sideline: TBD

STREAMING

YouTubeTV - Watch every Sunday Chargers game with NFL Sunday Ticket and YouTube TV.

NFL+ - Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on KFI AM-640 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

The game will also air KNWZ 970 AM, KNWH-AM, KECY (Palm Springs), KATY-FM 101.3 (San Bernardino), KORE AM 1050 / 102.9 FM (Eugene, OR), KNCU-FM 92.7 (Newport, OR), Fox Sports 990 KIKI-AM (Honolulu, HI) and KBFP AM 800 (Bakersfield).

Chargers radio in Spanish can be heard on Latino Mix 103.9/89.3 FM, called by Adrian Garcia-Marquez and analyzed by Francisco Pinto, here.

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES

Chargers postgame press conferences are live streamed on the Chargers website and app (turn on notifications to receive updates on when the press conferences start). Press conferences are also available on demand following the live stream on the website, app and on YouTube.

PURO CHARGERS