Los Angeles Chargers Place David Njoku on Injured Reserve; Sign Marquez Valdes-Scantling to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tight end David Njoku on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the active roster and signed long snapper Spencer Triplett to the practice squad.

Valdes-Scantling brings eight seasons of NFL experience to the Bolts, having entered the NFL as a fifth-round selection by Green Bay in the 2018 NFL Draft (174th overall). He has started 69-of-116 career regular-season games with the Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers, registering 3,686 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns on 219 receptions (16.8 avg.). Valdes-Scantling has been a deep receiving threat throughout his career, as his five touchdown grabs of 70-plus yards rank No. 3 in the NFL since he entered the professional ranks in 2018. He had the most productive season of his career in 2020, setting single-season career highs in receiving yards (690) and touchdown catches (six). Valdes-Scantling has started seven-of-12 career postseason games, hauling in 27 passes for 432 yards (16.0 avg.) and four touchdowns, winning a pair of Super Bowls with Kansas City.

A native of St. Petersburg, Fla., Valdes-Scantling began his collegiate career at North Carolina State, playing for the Wolfpack from 2013-14. He then sat out 2015 after transferring to South Florida, where he played his final two seasons (2016-17). Over his entire collegiate career, Valdes-Scantling appeared in 48 games, catching 119 passes for 1,832 yards (15.4 avg.) and 12 touchdowns, with 11 of his receiving scores coming in his final two years. In 2017, he led the team with 53 receptions and set a single-season program record with 879 receiving yards. Valdes-Scantling added six touchdowns grabs his final season, including a school-record 95-yarder, and a 75-yard rushing score.