5 Things To Know About the Chargers Ahead of Week 3

The Chargers are in an 0-2 hole after a Week 2 loss to the Raiders.
Here's what you need to know about the Bolts ahead of Week 2.
1. What happened in Week 2?
The Chargers lost their second straight home game to start the 2026 season.
A week after losing to the Cardinals, the Bolts came up short Sunday against the Raiders — with both games ending with a 26-14 score.
The Chargers trailed at halftime before taking a third-quarter lead on 10-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to Oronde Gadsden.
But the Bolts defense gave up a go-ahead touchdown on Las Vegas' ensuing drive, a deficit the Chargers couldn't make up.
The Chargers turned the ball over twice — on a fumble and an interception — in the fourth quarter to thwart the comeback attempt.
With his team sitting at 0-2, Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh chose to focus on the positives after the game.
"Not deterred. Nobody in that locker room is deterred," Harbaugh said. "I liked the way we fought and that's what it's going to take to fight our way out of this."
2. What's a key stat from Sunday?
The Chargers offense looked out of sync for the majority of Sunday's game, as the unit was hampered by penalties and miscues.
Herbert also threw two interceptions, but a bigger issue for the Chargers was fumbling issues.
Omarion Hampton's fourth-quarter fumble was the only one the Bolts lost on Sunday.
But the Chargers as a team had six fumbles overall against the Raiders, with Herbert accounting for three of them.
Brenen Thompson and Jake Slaughter were also credited with fumbles, with the latter coming on a crucial third-and-1 where the center's snap hit wide receiver Tre' Harris when the wide receiver was in motion.
"There is no time for us to be patient with how we were playing. It's not good enough, so we have to be better," Herbert said.
See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 2 AFC West matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.
3. Who's on deck in Week 3?
The Chargers uphill climb won't get any easier as they try to dig themselves out of an early-season hole.
The Bolts are set for their first road game of the season in Week 3 as they travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills.
Buffalo, led by All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen, is 2-0 after getting wins over the Texans and Lions to start the season.
Allen, the 2024 NFL MVP, has thrown for 582 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions so far this season.
Allen has also ran for four touchdowns in 2026, which is tied for the league lead through two games.
4. Where do the Chargers stand in the AFC West?
The Bolts sit in fourth place with an 0-2 record.
The Chiefs and Raiders are tied for first place as both are 2-0, including a 1-0 record in the division.
The Broncos are in third place with a 1-1 record after a win over the Jaguars on Sunday.
The Chargers are one of five teams in the AFC with an 0-2 record along with the Texans, Dolphins, Titans and Colts.
5. What's a reason for optimism?
Well, three teams — the Bears, Panthers and Texans — all started 0-2 and made the playoffs last season.
In fact, Chicago and Carolina rallied from those 0-2 holes and won their respective divisions.
Houston, meanwhile, was an AFC Wild Card team that went on to win a playoff game.
The last time the Chargers started 0-2 and made the playoffs was 2008. The Bolts also won a playoff game that year.
According to The Athletic, the Chargers current playoff odds sit at 20 percent as of Sunday night.