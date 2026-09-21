5 Things To Know About the Chargers Ahead of Week 3

3. Who's on deck in Week 3?

The Chargers uphill climb won't get any easier as they try to dig themselves out of an early-season hole.

The Bolts are set for their first road game of the season in Week 3 as they travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills.

Buffalo, led by All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen, is 2-0 after getting wins over the Texans and Lions to start the season.

Allen, the 2024 NFL MVP, has thrown for 582 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions so far this season.

Allen has also ran for four touchdowns in 2026, which is tied for the league lead through two games.

4. Where do the Chargers stand in the AFC West?

The Bolts sit in fourth place with an 0-2 record.

The Chiefs and Raiders are tied for first place as both are 2-0, including a 1-0 record in the division.

The Broncos are in third place with a 1-1 record after a win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

The Chargers are one of five teams in the AFC with an 0-2 record along with the Texans, Dolphins, Titans and Colts.

5. What's a reason for optimism?

Well, three teams — the Bears, Panthers and Texans — all started 0-2 and made the playoffs last season.

In fact, Chicago and Carolina rallied from those 0-2 holes and won their respective divisions.

Houston, meanwhile, was an AFC Wild Card team that went on to win a playoff game.

The last time the Chargers started 0-2 and made the playoffs was 2008. The Bolts also won a playoff game that year.