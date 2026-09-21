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5 Things To Know About the Chargers Ahead of Week 3

Here is what you need to know about the Chargers as they look ahead to a Week 3 game against the Bills

Sep 21, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

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The Chargers are in an 0-2 hole after a Week 2 loss to the Raiders.

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts ahead of Week 2.

1. What happened in Week 2?

The Chargers lost their second straight home game to start the 2026 season.

A week after losing to the Cardinals, the Bolts came up short Sunday against the Raiders — with both games ending with a 26-14 score.

The Chargers trailed at halftime before taking a third-quarter lead on 10-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to Oronde Gadsden.

But the Bolts defense gave up a go-ahead touchdown on Las Vegas' ensuing drive, a deficit the Chargers couldn't make up.

The Chargers turned the ball over twice — on a fumble and an interception — in the fourth quarter to thwart the comeback attempt.

With his team sitting at 0-2, Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh chose to focus on the positives after the game.

"Not deterred. Nobody in that locker room is deterred," Harbaugh said. "I liked the way we fought and that's what it's going to take to fight our way out of this."

2. What's a key stat from Sunday?

The Chargers offense looked out of sync for the majority of Sunday's game, as the unit was hampered by penalties and miscues.

Herbert also threw two interceptions, but a bigger issue for the Chargers was fumbling issues.

Omarion Hampton's fourth-quarter fumble was the only one the Bolts lost on Sunday.

But the Chargers as a team had six fumbles overall against the Raiders, with Herbert accounting for three of them.

Brenen Thompson and Jake Slaughter were also credited with fumbles, with the latter coming on a crucial third-and-1 where the center's snap hit wide receiver Tre' Harris when the wide receiver was in motion.

"There is no time for us to be patient with how we were playing. It's not good enough, so we have to be better," Herbert said.

Related Links

Photos: Chargers Take On Raiders in Week 2

See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 2 AFC West matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.

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S RJ Mickens (27), CB Tarheeb Still (4) and S Derwin James Jr. (3)
165 / 285

S RJ Mickens (27), CB Tarheeb Still (4) and S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3), S RJ Mickens (27) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
166 / 285

S Derwin James Jr. (3), S RJ Mickens (27) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3), S RJ Mickens (27) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
167 / 285

S Derwin James Jr. (3), S RJ Mickens (27) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
168 / 285

S Derwin James Jr. (3) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Justin Eboigbe (92) and S Derwin James Jr. (3)
169 / 285

DL Justin Eboigbe (92) and S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3) and DL Justin Eboigbe (92)
170 / 285

S Derwin James Jr. (3) and DL Justin Eboigbe (92)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3), DL Justin Eboigbe (92) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
171 / 285

S Derwin James Jr. (3), DL Justin Eboigbe (92) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
173 / 285

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
174 / 285

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
175 / 285

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Donte Jackson (26) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
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CB Donte Jackson (26) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Donte Jackson (26) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
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CB Donte Jackson (26) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Donte Jackson (26)
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CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Donte Jackson (26)
179 / 285

CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Donte Jackson (26)
180 / 285

CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)
181 / 285

S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)
182 / 285

S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)
183 / 285

S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)
184 / 285

S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)
185 / 285

S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23) and S Genesis Smith (22)
186 / 285

S Tony Jefferson (23) and S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
187 / 285

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
188 / 285

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
189 / 285

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
192 / 285

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
194 / 285

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
195 / 285

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
196 / 285

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
197 / 285

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
198 / 285

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
199 / 285

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34) and WR Tre Harris (9)
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RB Keaton Michell (34) and WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
202 / 285

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
203 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
204 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
205 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
206 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
207 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
208 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
209 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
210 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
211 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
213 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
214 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
215 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
216 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and C/G Jake Slaughter (66)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and C/G Jake Slaughter (66)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66) and TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
218 / 285

C/G Jake Slaughter (66) and TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and WR Ladd McConkey (15)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and WR Ladd McConkey (15)
220 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
221 / 285

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Cole Strange (69) and TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
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G Cole Strange (69) and TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
Tight Ends Coach Chandler Henley and TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
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Tight Ends Coach Chandler Henley and TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
224 / 285

K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Rodney Shelley (24) and S Kendall Williamson (32)
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CB Rodney Shelley (24) and S Kendall Williamson (32)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Kendall Williamson (32) and CB Rodney Shelley (24)
226 / 285

S Kendall Williamson (32) and CB Rodney Shelley (24)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Rodney Shelley (24)
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S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Rodney Shelley (24)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Rodney Shelley (24)
228 / 285

S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Rodney Shelley (24)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
229 / 285

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
230 / 285

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S RJ Mickens (27)
231 / 285

S RJ Mickens (27)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S RJ Mickens (27)
232 / 285

S RJ Mickens (27)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S RJ Mickens (27)
233 / 285

S RJ Mickens (27)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S RJ Mickens (27)
234 / 285

S RJ Mickens (27)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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235 / 285
(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
236 / 285

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
237 / 285

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
238 / 285

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)
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DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Rodney Shelley (24)
240 / 285

CB Rodney Shelley (24)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)
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DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
FB Alec Ingold (30)
242 / 285

FB Alec Ingold (30)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
FB Alec Ingold (30)
243 / 285

FB Alec Ingold (30)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20)
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CB Cam Hart (20)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)
245 / 285

DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
246 / 285

S Genesis Smith (22) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
247 / 285

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
248 / 285

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
249 / 285

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
250 / 285

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
251 / 285

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
252 / 285

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
253 / 285

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
254 / 285

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
255 / 285

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
256 / 285

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
257 / 285

DL Teair Tart (93) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
258 / 285

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)
259 / 285

DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
260 / 285

LB Troy Dye (43)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
261 / 285

LB Troy Dye (43)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
262 / 285

LB Troy Dye (43) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
263 / 285

S Genesis Smith (22)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91)
264 / 285

DL Nick Barrett (91)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
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DL Nick Barrett (91) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
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DL Nick Barrett (91) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
267 / 285

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
268 / 285

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66), G Cole Strange (69), OL Trevor Penning (75) and T Rashawn Slater (70)
269 / 285

C/G Jake Slaughter (66), G Cole Strange (69), OL Trevor Penning (75) and T Rashawn Slater (70)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
270 / 285

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)
271 / 285

DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Donte Jackson (26) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
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CB Donte Jackson (26) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
273 / 285

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)
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S Derwin James Jr. (3) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)
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S Derwin James Jr. (3) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
276 / 285

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
277 / 285

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
278 / 285

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
279 / 285

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
280 / 285

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
281 / 285

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
282 / 285

WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
283 / 285

WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
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WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
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WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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3. Who's on deck in Week 3?

The Chargers uphill climb won't get any easier as they try to dig themselves out of an early-season hole.

The Bolts are set for their first road game of the season in Week 3 as they travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills.

Buffalo, led by All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen, is 2-0 after getting wins over the Texans and Lions to start the season.

Allen, the 2024 NFL MVP, has thrown for 582 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions so far this season.

Allen has also ran for four touchdowns in 2026, which is tied for the league lead through two games.

4. Where do the Chargers stand in the AFC West?

The Bolts sit in fourth place with an 0-2 record.

The Chiefs and Raiders are tied for first place as both are 2-0, including a 1-0 record in the division.

The Broncos are in third place with a 1-1 record after a win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

The Chargers are one of five teams in the AFC with an 0-2 record along with the Texans, Dolphins, Titans and Colts.

5. What's a reason for optimism?

Well, three teams — the Bears, Panthers and Texans — all started 0-2 and made the playoffs last season.

In fact, Chicago and Carolina rallied from those 0-2 holes and won their respective divisions.

Houston, meanwhile, was an AFC Wild Card team that went on to win a playoff game.

The last time the Chargers started 0-2 and made the playoffs was 2008. The Bolts also won a playoff game that year.

According to The Athletic, the Chargers current playoff odds sit at 20 percent as of Sunday night.

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