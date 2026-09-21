What Are Chargers-Bills Betting Odds & Game Picks in Week 3?

The Chargers are road underdogs ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Bills.

The Bolts hit the road for the first time in the 2026 season as they take on the Bills, with kickoff scheduled for 10 a.m. (PT).

The Bills enter the game favored over the Chargers by the Vegas books as of Monday morning.

The Bolts are 7-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook, Fanatics Sportsbook, BetMGM and Bet365.

In terms of the over/under, every sportsbook has the total 50 points and over.