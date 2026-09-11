How Jamaree Caldwell Hopes to Impact Chargers Defense in Year 2

It's not common for a third-round defensive lineman to come in and play the second-most defensive snaps among his position — but Jamaree Caldwell did just that as a rookie in 2025.
The second-year player out of Oregon played a major role in the middle of the Bolts defense last season and turned into one of the more intriguing players in his room heading into 2026.
Chargers.com recently caught up with Caldwell ahead of Week 1 on his first full NFL offseason, what he has developed in Year 2 and his excitement to build on a successful defense.
Here's our 1-on-1 conversation with Caldwell:
Thank you for your time, Jamaree. How was your first full offseason in the NFL?
"It was great. I got to take over my body over this offseason. I worked with some vets, vets from other teams and it was really great to spend time and reflect on my journey. It's been a long journey. It's probably the first time I've ever had an offseason and being off that long. It was a challenge. Also, just trying to stay in shape and seeing how the pros live, I looked forward to it."
We talked to you after the season and you had a couple of things you wanted to work on heading into Year 2. How did those go and how have they helped you so far?
"It was some stuff I attacked and knew I had to improve on, especially my pass rush. I feel like I'm attacking it here every day. My mental, I feel like my mental is clear. Last year was my first year and I had a lot of snaps, a lot of opportunities. I always get plays I want to get back and those plays I wish I could get back that were all mental errors. I feel like this year with me knowing the playbook more now, knowing the ins and outs, I feel like I have a clear slate and I could play fast."
We saw you pretty active in training camp making plays in the backfield. How much more comfortable do you feel doing that now this year?
"I'm ready to go. I always feel like nobody could block me but if you got the little fogginess in your brain and you feel like you don't know what you're supposed to be doing in a certain play, it can turn the strongest man ever and make him the weakest man ever without your confidence. I feel like with that confidence, me lining up and I could just go whoop [butt]. I'm good, I'm ready to go."
We talked to defensive line coach Mike Elston in the offseason, and he mentioned how the new additions will help you all be very versatile on the interior. How exciting is it to have a number of guys who can do different things and what's the potential with that?
"It was exciting. This year, it's a little different, Dalvin [Tomlinson] is a savvy vet, him and [Teair] Tart together. It's great. Even with Nick [Barrett], he's young but I see a lot of him in me, he plays very well with his hands and everything he does is well. There's stuff everyone needs to work on, but with Dalvin I feel like it adds that extra depth piece in the room. Dalvin is a dog."
Speaking of Coach Elston, another year working with him. What do you appreciate the most about what he's able to do as a coach?
"I appreciate that he coaches hard. He doesn't sugarcoat [stuff]. Even [the other day], I was feeling sick and came in down but Elston told me, 'It's not a practice I know you can have.' Having him just say that, I rather him say something to me than not say anything to me. He does a great job coaching the front, technique, everything."
A new Defensive Coordinator this year with Chris O'Leary. How excited are you and the rest of the defense for the different kind of things he's bringing at the helm?
"I'm very excited. I feel like a lot of plays were made this preseason and camp. Honestly I feel like it's going to translate over, it's just up to us how we all contribute to making him make us look good."
You guys were one of the top defenses in the NFL last year and bring back majority of the same group. How motivated is the whole unit to not only repeat the success but go one step further?
"Motivated. We were [one of the] top, but we want to be No. 1. All the analytics, you look back at all the defenses that were No. 1, damn near all the No. 1 defenses have won Super Bowls. We could be top one, two, three. We're all aiming for No. 1, but we have to put our best foot forward and attack every single day."
Does that heighten the excitement to kick the season off in Week 1?
"Yeah. We have to set the tone for Week 1, let's go. I'm not saying it's going to depict how the season is going to go, but it's going to show, 'We're coming.' We got to do it then learn from the mistakes every game. Every game ain't perfect, but we're attacking it in Week 1 for sure."