How Jamaree Caldwell Hopes to Impact Chargers Defense in Year 2

We saw you pretty active in training camp making plays in the backfield. How much more comfortable do you feel doing that now this year?

"I'm ready to go. I always feel like nobody could block me but if you got the little fogginess in your brain and you feel like you don't know what you're supposed to be doing in a certain play, it can turn the strongest man ever and make him the weakest man ever without your confidence. I feel like with that confidence, me lining up and I could just go whoop [butt]. I'm good, I'm ready to go."

We talked to defensive line coach Mike Elston in the offseason, and he mentioned how the new additions will help you all be very versatile on the interior. How exciting is it to have a number of guys who can do different things and what's the potential with that?

"It was exciting. This year, it's a little different, Dalvin [Tomlinson] is a savvy vet, him and [Teair] Tart together. It's great. Even with Nick [Barrett], he's young but I see a lot of him in me, he plays very well with his hands and everything he does is well. There's stuff everyone needs to work on, but with Dalvin I feel like it adds that extra depth piece in the room. Dalvin is a dog."

Speaking of Coach Elston, another year working with him. What do you appreciate the most about what he's able to do as a coach?