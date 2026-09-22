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Los Angeles Chargers Sign Hayden Rucci

Sep 22, 2026 at 01:00 PM
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The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Hayden Rucci to the active roster from Jacksonville's practice squad. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Gary Jennings.

Rucci initially came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2024, signing with the Miami Dolphins. He got his first NFL action in 2025 with the Dolphins, appearing in four games and notching a tackle on special teams. Rucci also spent time late last season with the Detroit Lions before spending this offseason with San Francisco 49ers. After redshirting in 2019, Rucci played four seasons at the University of Wisconsin (2020-23), taking over as a regular starter for his final two years in Madison, Wis. He saw action in 29 career games, making 18 starts at tight end, and totaling 17 receptions for 200 yards (11.8 avg.) and a touchdown.

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