How Mike McDaniel is Working With Justin Herbert to Jumpstart Chargers Offense

McDaniel said Thursday that he and Herbert watch back the film from each game together, a key component in analyzing where the offense is at and how it can be better.

"A lot of tape and conversation … I'm much closer to him than I was two weeks ago. One of my greatest coaching privileges I've had is to coach him," McDaniel said.

He later added: "All you want is the focus on solutions from coaches and players. Anything else, I don't have time for."

Herbert spoke at the podium Wednesday and didn't get into specifics when asked what his conversations with McDaniel have been like.

Instead, the Chargers quarterback noted they generally assess the offense and get a head start on the upcoming opposing defense.

"It's about the next game and understanding we have a job to do. My job is to be the best leader and quarterback I can be for this team," Herbert said Wednesday.

In the past eight months since McDaniel was hired, the Chargers Offensive Coordinator has raved about everything from Herbert's skillset to his leadership.

McDaniel struck the same tone Thursday, saying that while Herbert can certainly play better, so too can everyone else.

McDaniel highlighted a bobbled pass from David Njoku that led to an interception against the Raiders and Oronde Gadsden's "pass breakup" on a ball that was actually intended for Brenen Thompson.

"He is so competitive from a team perspective and he's so focused on winning," McDaniel said of Herbert.

"As a competitor and elite human being, by default, Justin blames himself. I've had a meeting with him to make sure he understands that we're never satisfied with what we're doing, but is what we're doing the sole reason for X, Y or Z?," McDaniel continued.