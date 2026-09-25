How Mike McDaniel is Working With Justin Herbert to Jumpstart Chargers Offense

The Chargers are 0-2 ahead of a Week 3 road trip to Buffalo, a daunting task considering the Bills are likely the class of the NFL right now.
One reason for the Bolts tough start?
Mike McDaniel’s offense has yet to click while being hampered by penalties, miscues and a lack of points.
Through two games, the Bolts rank 30th in offensive EPA per play (-0.180), 29th in points per game (14.0) and 25th in offensive success rate (44.3 percent), according to Pro Football Focus.
"I don't think it's a secret. Plain and simple, it's below our expectations and below a lot of peoples' expectations as well," McDaniel said Thursday.
He later added: "The long and short of it is that we're not standing on business in the least. I've got to find out a lot about the people I'm working with, both coaches and players."
A key player he has leaned on of late? Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
"There's no rest in Justin Herbert," McDaniel added. "He's constantly working on his game. That's just the way he lives and breathes."
McDaniel said Thursday that he and Herbert watch back the film from each game together, a key component in analyzing where the offense is at and how it can be better.
"A lot of tape and conversation … I'm much closer to him than I was two weeks ago. One of my greatest coaching privileges I've had is to coach him," McDaniel said.
He later added: "All you want is the focus on solutions from coaches and players. Anything else, I don't have time for."
Herbert spoke at the podium Wednesday and didn't get into specifics when asked what his conversations with McDaniel have been like.
Instead, the Chargers quarterback noted they generally assess the offense and get a head start on the upcoming opposing defense.
"It's about the next game and understanding we have a job to do. My job is to be the best leader and quarterback I can be for this team," Herbert said Wednesday.
In the past eight months since McDaniel was hired, the Chargers Offensive Coordinator has raved about everything from Herbert's skillset to his leadership.
McDaniel struck the same tone Thursday, saying that while Herbert can certainly play better, so too can everyone else.
McDaniel highlighted a bobbled pass from David Njoku that led to an interception against the Raiders and Oronde Gadsden's "pass breakup" on a ball that was actually intended for Brenen Thompson.
"He is so competitive from a team perspective and he's so focused on winning," McDaniel said of Herbert.
"As a competitor and elite human being, by default, Justin blames himself. I've had a meeting with him to make sure he understands that we're never satisfied with what we're doing, but is what we're doing the sole reason for X, Y or Z?," McDaniel continued.
He later added: "He wants to be better. As I coach, I want him to be better. But everyone has to be better."
And, because of the Bolts sluggish start to the season, that's why McDaniel believes the only way to go from here is the quarterback and play caller working together to produce wins.
"It can be a lonely world as a starting quarterback when you have consecutive losses. It can be lonely as a play caller or an offensive coordinator," McDaniel said. "And the only way to approach it is that you're not alone. I think we both have a high regard in what we put into our craft.
"You're over communicative and take advantage of the relationship you've built," McDaniel continued. "There's no magic formula. We're not just going to move a wand and score 40. You have to put in work and be better with our opportunities and that's what we've been better doing."
He later added: "He's done an unbelievable job this week of being a leader, taking command and bringing the urgency. He's creating an environment of confident by executing his responsibility and job and by being accountable."
Check out the best photos from practice on Thursday at The Bolt in El Segundo!