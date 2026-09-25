3 Chargers Players to Watch Against Bills in Week 3

LB Daiyan Henley

This Sunday is another big test for the Chargers defense, and Henley will be right in the middle of it.

The Chargers linebacker logged half a sack this past Sunday and will be a big part in stopping the explosive unit on the other side in Week 3.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is off to a hot start this season with nine total touchdowns in the first two games, five through the air and four on the ground.

He's been able to do it in all facets once again.

"I don't like using the word unicorn, but he's special," Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary said. "He's special, there's no doubt about it. For a guy with that speed to run, power to run, arm strength down the field, accuracy, decision making, all of it.

"He's the total package," O'Leary said. "We're excited for the challenge, but we definitely respect what he can do."

Not to mention, they also have the fourth-highest rusher in the league in running back James Cook, who has racked up 192 yards on 5.6 yards per carry and a touchdown.

Henley will be a big part of the Chargers defense trying to slow down the Bills offense on the ground against both Allen and Cook, as the linebacker has tallied five run stops in the first two games.

Specifically, Henley's athleticism will be key against Allen, who has the ability to scramble out of the pocket and pick up first downs with his legs. Six of his quarterback-leading 20 rushing attempts have been on scrambles according to PFF.

It'll take a full team effort, but limiting the improvised plays will play a big part in Sunday's contest on that side of the ball.