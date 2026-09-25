3 Chargers Players to Watch Against Bills in Week 3

The Chargers are set to hit the road for the first time in 2026.
The Bolts will face the Bills in Week 3 at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 am. (PT).
Here are three players to watch on Sunday against Buffalo:
TE Oronde Gadsden
The second-year tight end is stepping into a big spot heading into Week 3.
Fellow tight end David Njoku was placed on Injured Reserve earlier in the week. And while Charlie Kolar wasn't, Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said earlier in the week that he wouldn't suit up against the Bills after having forearm surgery Monday.
That leaves Gadsden as the only healthy tight end on the roster that has been here since the beginning of the season. The team added Hayden Rucci from Jacksonville's practice squad on Tuesday.
But, it's a situation he's not completely unfamiliar with.
The tight end was called upon in Week 3 in his rookie season after being inactive for the first two games due to injuries in his position.
The circumstances have changed a bit, but it's something he remains ready for heading into Buffalo.
"It's what I had last year, was the same thing that got me active last year," Gadsden said this week. "It's not like I haven't done it before. I've played football and have played that many plays before, so that's how I'm coming at each and every play."
The tight end posted a strong rookie season with 664 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2025 and has tallied 50 yards and a touchdown in the first two games.
Now, there's a chance for more opportunities as he now will be relied upon in a big way on the offensive side of the ball in both the run and pass.
"A lot of confidence in Oronde's game," Harbaugh said. "So many things that he does well. A lot of confidence in Oronde."
McDaniel added: "I'm excited for OG and his opportunities, finding different grooves in the offense to give a playmaker the ball and have him be impactful in the run game. Certainly with the injuries in his position room, that gives you more opportunities."
Check out the best photos from practice on Wednesday at The Bolt in El Segundo!
LB Daiyan Henley
This Sunday is another big test for the Chargers defense, and Henley will be right in the middle of it.
The Chargers linebacker logged half a sack this past Sunday and will be a big part in stopping the explosive unit on the other side in Week 3.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is off to a hot start this season with nine total touchdowns in the first two games, five through the air and four on the ground.
He's been able to do it in all facets once again.
"I don't like using the word unicorn, but he's special," Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary said. "He's special, there's no doubt about it. For a guy with that speed to run, power to run, arm strength down the field, accuracy, decision making, all of it.
"He's the total package," O'Leary said. "We're excited for the challenge, but we definitely respect what he can do."
Not to mention, they also have the fourth-highest rusher in the league in running back James Cook, who has racked up 192 yards on 5.6 yards per carry and a touchdown.
Henley will be a big part of the Chargers defense trying to slow down the Bills offense on the ground against both Allen and Cook, as the linebacker has tallied five run stops in the first two games.
Specifically, Henley's athleticism will be key against Allen, who has the ability to scramble out of the pocket and pick up first downs with his legs. Six of his quarterback-leading 20 rushing attempts have been on scrambles according to PFF.
It'll take a full team effort, but limiting the improvised plays will play a big part in Sunday's contest on that side of the ball.
"Any time when you let them scramble and they're extending plays and see that clear vision, that's when they're at their best," Derwin James, Jr., said.
Check out the best photos from practice on Thursday at The Bolt in El Segundo!
OL Trevor Penning
The Bolts offensive line is slated to look slightly different once again on Sunday in Buffalo.
Harbaugh said earlier in the week that left guard Kayode Awosika, who left Week 2 with a fibula injury, will "miss some time."
He also added Penning would assume the starting left guard spot if Trey Pipkins III remains unavailable with a knee injury. Pipkins did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday.
The 27-year-old offensive lineman, who returned to the team in free agency after a midseason trade in 2025, stepped in Week 2 to play a total of 30 snaps, 19 at left guard and 11 at right guard.
Penning finished the afternoon without allowing a single pressure in 13 pass blocking snaps.
It remains to be seen how the unit shakes out, but the team came away positively about what he was able to do at that spot.
"He did good. He had efficient blocks, efficient plays," Harbaugh said about Penning. "Again, there's things in his game that, make better. That's the plan of attack."