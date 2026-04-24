How the Chargers Aced 1st Round Selection of Edge Rusher Akheem Mesidor

The Chargers added a difference maker along the defensive front on Thursday night.
With the selection of Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor at No. 22 overall, the Bolts committed to fortifying the trenches by adding quite the boost and production along the edge.
And Mesidor's successful track record speaks for himself.
It's part of why the Chargers received high praise for the selection by multiple pundits, including Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame.
The analyst gave the Bolts an 'A-grade' for the selection as he believes Mesidor brings a ton of value at where the Bolts were able to get him.
Verderame wrote:
Mesidor is a terrific find at this stage in the draft. While he's an older prospect, he's a terrific fit in Los Angeles's front, taking some snaps from 35-year-old Khalil Mack while playing alongside Tuli Tuipulotu. The Chargers ranked tied for 10th in sacks last season with 45 and have now replaced departed edge rusher Odafe Oweh with Mesidor, giving them a chance to max or exceed that figure.
Mesidor, a Second-Team All-American this past season, was one of only two players in the FBS last season with at least 17.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles as he was a large part of the Hurricanes defense that helped them reach the National Championship Game.
That type of addition to an already great tandem of Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu will only help the group, according to Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer who gave the Chargers an ‘A- grade’.
Iyer wrote:
The Chargers need to rev up their pass rush opposite returning Khalil Mack after losing Odafe Oweh in free agency. Mesidor, much like his former Hurricanes teammate Bain, has the skills to handle outside linebacker work. He can support Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu as a productive situational rusher at first before being groomed to start when Mack retires.
Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No.22 in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, EDGE Akheem Mesidor from the University of Miami.
The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner was on the same boat, giving the Chargers the same ‘A- grade’ on Thursday night.
Baumgardner wrote:
A self-made, high-motor, physical hammer up front with experience rushing both inside and off the edge, Mesidor is exactly the type of player Jim Harbaugh loves. He's up there with Bain, his former Miami teammate, among the most violent defenders in this draft class. He's a powerhouse against the run, and despite some length concerns, his physicality shows up in pass rush.
Mesidor is an older player (age 25) and has dealt with some injuries, but he's also ready to contribute right now. He should be on the field quickly.
The edge rusher tallied 24.0 sacks in 39 games during his Miami career, finishing tied for the fourth-most in program history.
It's hard to overlook the production he was able to put up in all phases on defense in 2025, says Pro Football Focus' Ben Linsey, who gave the Bolts a ‘good’ grade.
Linsey wrote:
Mesidor is an older prospect (25 years old), but it's difficult to be more impressive than he was coming off the edge for Miami in 2025. He earned an elite 92.5 PFF pass-rush grade to go along with an 85.0-plus run-defense grade. Mesidor is set to replace Odafe Oweh and help maintain a strong top three off the edge for the Chargers alongside Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu.
And CBS Sports' Mike Renner rounded out the high praise for the Chargers, giving them a 'B+ grade' for the impact selection.
Renner wrote:
Mesidor's tape this past fall was top-10-pick-worthy. He was truly dominant vs. both run and pass. The problem is he doesn't quite have top 10 tools and at 25 years old is one of the oldest position players after being drafted in the first round. The Chargers need the help ASAP, though, and Mesidor will bring that.
The Chargers currently hold four more picks as it stands, beginning with No. 55 (second round) and No. 86 (third round) on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft.