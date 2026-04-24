How the Chargers Aced 1st Round Selection of Edge Rusher Akheem Mesidor

The Chargers added a difference maker along the defensive front on Thursday night.

With the selection of Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor at No. 22 overall, the Bolts committed to fortifying the trenches by adding quite the boost and production along the edge.

And Mesidor's successful track record speaks for himself.

It's part of why the Chargers received high praise for the selection by multiple pundits, including Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame.

The analyst gave the Bolts an 'A-grade' for the selection as he believes Mesidor brings a ton of value at where the Bolts were able to get him.

Verderame wrote:

Mesidor is a terrific find at this stage in the draft. While he's an older prospect, he's a terrific fit in Los Angeles's front, taking some snaps from 35-year-old Khalil Mack while playing alongside Tuli Tuipulotu. The Chargers ranked tied for 10th in sacks last season with 45 and have now replaced departed edge rusher Odafe Oweh with Mesidor, giving them a chance to max or exceed that figure.

Mesidor, a Second-Team All-American this past season, was one of only two players in the FBS last season with at least 17.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles as he was a large part of the Hurricanes defense that helped them reach the National Championship Game.

That type of addition to an already great tandem of Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu will only help the group, according to Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer who gave the Chargers an ‘A- grade’.

Iyer wrote: