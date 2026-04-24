Chargers Select Akheem Mesidor in First Round of 2026 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Miami outside linebacker Akheem Mesidor with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He is the ninth Hurricane ever drafted by the Bolts and the first since 2017.

Mesidor (pronounced MEH-zih-door) was one of the nation's top pass rushers in 2025 for Miami, earning first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors and Sporting News second-team All-American recognition. He was a finalist for the Ted Hendricks Award, which annually recognizes college football's top defensive end after posting 12.5 sacks, 17.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and 63 tackles (38 solo) in 15 starts. Mesidor tallied 24.0 sacks during his Hurricanes career, tied for the fourth-most in program history.