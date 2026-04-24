Chargers Select Akheem Mesidor in First Round of 2026 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Miami outside linebacker Akheem Mesidor with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He is the ninth Hurricane ever drafted by the Bolts and the first since 2017.
Mesidor (pronounced MEH-zih-door) was one of the nation's top pass rushers in 2025 for Miami, earning first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors and Sporting News second-team All-American recognition. He was a finalist for the Ted Hendricks Award, which annually recognizes college football's top defensive end after posting 12.5 sacks, 17.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and 63 tackles (38 solo) in 15 starts. Mesidor tallied 24.0 sacks during his Hurricanes career, tied for the fourth-most in program history.
A native of Ottawa, Mesidor played at Miami from 2022-25 after transferring from West Virginia, suiting up for the Mountaineers from 2020-22. He started 52-of-65 career games, totaling 208 tackles (123 solo), 35.5 sacks and 52.5 tackles for loss. A two-time honorable mention All-ACC recipient with Miami, Mesidor added five forced fumbles and four pass breakups in his collegiate career. As a true freshman at West Virginia, he earned second-team All-Big 12 honors and second-team Freshman All-America from The Athletic after posting five sacks, 32 tackles (20 solo) and six tackles for loss.
Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No.22 in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, EDGE Akheem Mesidor from the University of Miami.