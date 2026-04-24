Daniel Jeremiah's Best Available Players on Day 2 of 2026 NFL Draft

The Chargers made their first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, selecting Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor with the No. 22 overall pick.
Now comes Rounds 2 and 3 of the draft on Friday, where the Bolts currently hold the Nos. 55 and 86 overall picks.
All news, analysis and information can be found at the Chargers Draft Hub.
Here are NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's top players remaining for Day 2:
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo S (ranked 15th overall)
Jeremiah's Take: "McNeil-Warren is a tall, long safety prospect with fantastic production. He's a fun player to study. Every game I examined was littered with big hits, plays on the ball and HIGH energy. He's a very explosive player. He can range off the hash and makes plays on the sideline (SEE: his diving interception against Central Michigan). He drives on throws in front of him and runs through wideouts attempting to corral the ball between the hashes. He has very fluid/smooth change of direction in space. Against the run, he's aggressive to the alley and explodes into ball-carriers. He can really unlock his hips on contact. Overall, McNeil-Warren is a bouncy, twitchy athlete with Pro Bowl potential."
Jermod McCoy, Tennessee CB (ranked 19th overall)
Jeremiah's Take: "McCoy had an outstanding 2024 season but missed the entire '25 campaign due to an ACL tear. He is at his best in press coverage, effectively landing his one-hand jam while maintaining balance to stay on the hip and mirror. He is always under control with his movement. In zone coverage, he will set traps, knowing he can sink back and recover to make plays on the ball. His ability to elevate and play the ball is impressive. He is a capable tackler in space, but he lacks the physicality and effort to be a force player against the run. He was consistently dominant in 2024, except in the playoff game against Ohio State, where Jeremiah Smith beat him for a touchdown on a fade and drew a penalty in the end zone. Overall, McCoy has the speed, movement and ball skills to start Day 1."
Colton Hood, Tennessee CB (ranked 21st overall)
Jeremiah's Take: "Hood has average size but excellent play speed and toughness. In press, he is patient, staying on balance before using his hands to redirect at the line of scrimmage. He is fluid to turn, open up and mirror underneath. He has plenty of speed to carry vertical routes. From off coverage, he trusts his eyes and is efficient with his plant-and-drive on balls in front. Hood is consistently in position down the field -- he can locate and play the ball -- but will get grabby at times when the ball is in the air. He is more than willing against the run, fighting through blockers and serving as a reliable tackler in space. Overall, Hood is a complete player and should be a very solid starter immediately at the next level."
Denzel Boston, Washington WR (ranked 23rd overall)
Jeremiah's Take: "Boston is a big-framed wideout with exceptional ball skills and production. He lines up both outside and in the slot. He uses his upper-body strength to power through press coverage. He is a long strider and understands how to use his big body to wall off defenders at all three levels. He is an outstanding ball winner. He has a huge catch radius and can play above the rim in the red zone. He makes some outstanding catches (SEE: the Colorado State and Michigan games). After the catch, he relies more on physicality than finesse to create extra yardage. Overall, Boston's skill set is very similar to Courtland Sutton's when the two-time Pro Bowler was coming out of SMU."
T.J. Parker, Clemson EDGE (ranked 27th overall)
Jeremiah's Take: "Parker is an intriguing edge rusher with the versatility to slide inside. He had a monster 2024 campaign (11 sacks) but saw his production drop off this past season (five sacks). He is a rugged pass rusher with a powerful shake/bull move coming off the edge. He can jolt blockers with his hands before separating and closing the distance with the quarterback. He doesn't have an elite burst when rushing outside, but his quickness plays better when he rushes inside. Against the run, he can generate knock-back power at the point of attack and he's adept at keeping opponents' hands off his frame. Overall, Parker wasn't quite as impactful in 2025, which ultimately could lead to a real value selection for his drafting team, but he did help himself with a strong week at the Senior Bowl."
Cashius Howell, Texas A&M EDGE (ranked 28th overall)
Jeremiah's Take: "Howell is an undersized edge rusher with outstanding twitch, tenacity and production. He lacks ideal length, but it didn't cause him problems in the games I studied. As a pass rusher, he wins in a variety of ways. He can win early with speed, rush with power or use his instincts to counter when OTs overset outside. He plays with a nice blend of violence and awareness. Against the run, he can roll his hips and utilize leverage to set the edge. He has the burst to knife through to make plays behind the line of scrimmage and he chases with outstanding effort on the back side. I know he lacks prototypical measurements, but a smart team will set that aside and add an energetic force off the edge."
CJ Allen, Georgia LB (ranked 32nd overall)
Jeremiah's Take: "Allen is a productive, intelligent playmaker. He plays bigger than his listed size (6-foot-1, 235 pounds). Against the run, he has good instincts/awareness. He can thud off offensive guards or play over the top of them. He flies around the field with outstanding effort. He's an explosive striker on ball-carriers with a high batting average as a tackler. He has some tightness, which shows up in coverage, but he has enough speed to run with TEs and RBs. He's instinctive as a zone dropper. Sources at Georgia rave about his character, leadership and communication skills. Allen should be a steady, reliable force very early in his pro career."
Kayden McDonald, Ohio State DT (ranked 33rd overall)
Jeremiah's Take: "McDonald has excellent size and strength for the DT position. He's at his best against the run. He can press out blocks and disengage with violent torque. He's very firm and stout, collecting tackles from guard to guard. He doesn't offer much impact as a lateral chase player. As a pass rusher, he flashes some pocket push but lacks twitch and polish to consistently win. He's more of a steady force than a dynamic playmaker. Overall, McDonald will provide value on run downs, but he needs to develop a better plan of attack as a pass rusher."
Anthony Hill, Jr., Texas LB (ranked 37th overall)
Jeremiah's Take: "Hill is a fluid mover with outstanding size and speed. Against the run, he isn't physical to take on blockers, but he has excellent quickness and change of direction to work around them or avoid them altogether. His instincts and speed put him in position to make a lot of plays. He has outstanding closing speed from the back side. In pass coverage, his change of direction is elite. He can use his burst to make tackles underneath. He has the agility to match up with the athletic tight ends he'll face at the next level. He's a reliable, chest-up tackler. He's also a superb blitzer, relying on speed to pressure quarterbacks. Overall, Hill isn't an overly violent/aggressive player, but his athleticism is an asset at the position."
Avieon Terrell, Clemson CB (ranked 38th overall)
Jeremiah's Take: "Terrell is an undersized cornerback with tremendous quickness and instincts. He projects best as a nickel at the next level. I love his feisty, competitive play style. He utilizes his quick feet and smooth change of direction to match up in the slot. He stays in position with great movement skills and body control. He has excellent eyes and closing speed in underneath zone coverage. He isn't as effective on the outside, where his lack of size shows up on go balls, and he'll get walled off on slants by bigger-bodied receivers. He is very aggressive to fill vs. the run game. He is also a stellar blitzer (SEE: the Georgia Tech game, where he runs over a tight end to make a TFL/forced fumble). He's always talking and provides energy on the field. Overall, this is an ideal nickel starter on Day 1."
Lee Hunter, Texas Tech DT (ranked 41st overall)
Jeremiah's Take: "Hunter is a thick, wide-bodied defensive tackle. He was a dominant run defender at Texas Tech and flashed upside as a pass rusher. Against the run, he can bend and leverage single blocks before chucking them aside and collecting tackles. He is aware to defeat cut-off blocks and never gets knocked off the ball. He has outstanding lateral range and will occasionally shoot a gap for a TFL. As a pass rusher, he flashes a quick club/swim move, but he's raw in that department. He plays too upright and peeks instead of firing off the ball. To see his potential, watch the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against Oregon. He was dominant. Overall, Hunter has a high floor because of his run-stuffing ability and there's room for growth in the passing game."
Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech LB (ranked 42nd overall)
Jeremiah's Take: "Rodriguez is an off-ball linebacker with outstanding instincts, playmaking ability and intangibles. He's a dominant player against the run, sorting through the muddy box to locate ball-carriers and bring them to the ground. He finds a lane and attacks with inside-out leverage. He's a tackle for loss machine. His lateral range is excellent, too. In pass coverage, he's best utilized as a zone dropper. He relies on his awareness/feel for the game to position himself for interceptions and pass breakups. In man coverage, he does have some issues when he's asked to stop/start and mirror. He has a unique ability to punch the ball away as a tackler, leading to 13 career forced fumbles, including seven last season. Overall, Rodriguez is polished and equipped to make an immediate impact."
Brandon Cisse, South Carolina CB (ranked 43rd overall)
Jeremiah's Take: "Cisse is a fast, twitchy cover corner. He primarily lined up outside at South Carolina. He usually played with his back turned to the sideline, allowing him to see through the wideout to the quarterback. He plays with vision, which allows him to use his elite speed to close space and make plays on the ball. He is a loose, fluid athlete. He's not physical in press coverage, though. He carries his hands low and relies on his quick feet to mirror and match. I'd like to see him play with more aggression against the run. He gave up some plays in the games I studied, but it appeared to be more of a focus issue than any physical limitation."
R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma EDGE (ranked 44th overall)
Jeremiah's Take: "Thomas is an instinctive and physical edge defender. He lacks ideal height/length/bulk for the position, but he is a difference-maker. As a pass rusher, he covers a lot of ground with his first three steps and has multiple ways to win. A widen/bull rush and swipe-and-rip are some of his favorite moves. He draws a lot of attention from extra blockers and still manages to disrupt the passer. Against the run, his lack of length wasn't an issue in the games I studied. He's firm at the point of attack and refuses to stay blocked. He plays with maniacal energy and effort. He was asked to drop into coverage at times and looked stiff in his change of direction. Overall, Thomas doesn't fit the prototype, but I believe he'll be a valuable NFL starter."
Zion Young, Missouri EDGE (ranked 45th overall)
Jeremiah's Take: "Young is a big, powerful rusher with excellent length and competitiveness. He's a little bit of a herky-jerky mover, but he has heavy hands to jolt blockers and create knock-back pop. He destroys tight ends assigned to block him. He lacks an elite get-off, but he has a knack for finishing once he gets to the top of his rush. He can slide inside and rush over guards in sub situations. He's very firm and stout at the point of attack in the running game. He plays with tremendous effort against both the run and the pass. He capped off a solid season with a strong showing at the Senior Bowl. Overall, Young isn't the most dynamic athlete, but he's a physical presence on the edge and has three-down value."
Christen Miller, Georgia DT (ranked 46th overall)
Jeremiah's Take: "Miller has ideal size and average length for his position. He aligned up and down the line in Georgia's defense. He's at his best utilizing his quickness on the interior. As a pass rusher, he has a quick first step and offers swipe/club moves. He needs to do a better job of connecting his feet and hands. He gets segmented, stopping his feet when he throws his hands. He's more disruptive than productive in the games I studied. Against the run, he makes plays on slants by using his quickness. He chases with speed and effort from the back side. He will occasionally get caught/turned and dumped at the point of attack because of balance issues. Overall, Miller still needs development, but he's a gifted athlete in an ideal frame."
Treydan Stukes, Arizona S (ranked 48th overall)
Jeremiah's Take: "Stukes is a rangy, versatile defensive back with the ability to play outside, in the slot or as a single-high safety. He's a little older as a sixth-year senior, but he's very twitchy and explosive, tying for the lead in the broad jump (10-foot-10) and posting the third-fastest 40-yard dash (4.33 seconds) among safeties at this year's NFL Scouting Combine. He can find and play the ball, with seven interceptions and 29 pass breakups in his college career. He's a reliable tackler. He receives excellent reviews for his character and intelligence, as well. Stukes possesses a skill set teams are coveting after watching the Seahawks win a Super Bowl utilizing similar players in the secondary last season."
Germie Bernard, Alabama WR (ranked 49th overall)
Jeremiah's Take: "Bernard is a strong, sturdy wideout. He was utilized in a variety of alignments in the Crimson Tide offense, taking snaps out wide, in the slot, at running back and as a Wildcat quarterback. His quickness is a weapon off the line and at the top of routes. He can separate underneath and has strong hands to attack the ball. He tracks the ball well down the field, too. Bernard is at his best with the ball in his hands. He's quick, elusive and strong to generate yards after the catch. His speed is good but not elite, and he lacks a home run gear to pull away from pursuit. I love his toughness and competitiveness as a blocker. Bernard should earn a spot as a quality starting slot receiver early in his NFL career."
D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana CB (ranked 50th overall)
Jeremiah's Take: "Ponds is a bit of an outlier because of his size (5-foot-8 5/8, 182 pounds), but teams should not ignore the production (seven INTs and 32 pass breakups in three college seasons), play style and demeanor. He's always in phase at all three levels, and he plays bigger than his size at the catch point because of his leaping ability (led all CBs at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine with a 43 1/2-inch vertical). He's a very fluid mover who trusts his eyes and is quick to trigger. He reminds me of Aaron Glenn, who made three Pro Bowls in his 15 NFL seasons before going on to become head coach of the Jets. Ponds can compete outside despite being undersized -- he's played outside against elite competition and more than held his own -- but I think he fits best inside at the next level."