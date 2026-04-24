Daniel Jeremiah's Best Available Players on Day 2 of 2026 NFL Draft

Anthony Hill, Jr., Texas LB (ranked 37th overall)

Jeremiah's Take: "Hill is a fluid mover with outstanding size and speed. Against the run, he isn't physical to take on blockers, but he has excellent quickness and change of direction to work around them or avoid them altogether. His instincts and speed put him in position to make a lot of plays. He has outstanding closing speed from the back side. In pass coverage, his change of direction is elite. He can use his burst to make tackles underneath. He has the agility to match up with the athletic tight ends he'll face at the next level. He's a reliable, chest-up tackler. He's also a superb blitzer, relying on speed to pressure quarterbacks. Overall, Hill isn't an overly violent/aggressive player, but his athleticism is an asset at the position."

Avieon Terrell, Clemson CB (ranked 38th overall)

Jeremiah's Take: "Terrell is an undersized cornerback with tremendous quickness and instincts. He projects best as a nickel at the next level. I love his feisty, competitive play style. He utilizes his quick feet and smooth change of direction to match up in the slot. He stays in position with great movement skills and body control. He has excellent eyes and closing speed in underneath zone coverage. He isn't as effective on the outside, where his lack of size shows up on go balls, and he'll get walled off on slants by bigger-bodied receivers. He is very aggressive to fill vs. the run game. He is also a stellar blitzer (SEE: the Georgia Tech game, where he runs over a tight end to make a TFL/forced fumble). He's always talking and provides energy on the field. Overall, this is an ideal nickel starter on Day 1."

Lee Hunter, Texas Tech DT (ranked 41st overall)

Jeremiah's Take: "Hunter is a thick, wide-bodied defensive tackle. He was a dominant run defender at Texas Tech and flashed upside as a pass rusher. Against the run, he can bend and leverage single blocks before chucking them aside and collecting tackles. He is aware to defeat cut-off blocks and never gets knocked off the ball. He has outstanding lateral range and will occasionally shoot a gap for a TFL. As a pass rusher, he flashes a quick club/swim move, but he's raw in that department. He plays too upright and peeks instead of firing off the ball. To see his potential, watch the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against Oregon. He was dominant. Overall, Hunter has a high floor because of his run-stuffing ability and there's room for growth in the passing game."

Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech LB (ranked 42nd overall)

Jeremiah's Take: "Rodriguez is an off-ball linebacker with outstanding instincts, playmaking ability and intangibles. He's a dominant player against the run, sorting through the muddy box to locate ball-carriers and bring them to the ground. He finds a lane and attacks with inside-out leverage. He's a tackle for loss machine. His lateral range is excellent, too. In pass coverage, he's best utilized as a zone dropper. He relies on his awareness/feel for the game to position himself for interceptions and pass breakups. In man coverage, he does have some issues when he's asked to stop/start and mirror. He has a unique ability to punch the ball away as a tackler, leading to 13 career forced fumbles, including seven last season. Overall, Rodriguez is polished and equipped to make an immediate impact."

Brandon Cisse, South Carolina CB (ranked 43rd overall)