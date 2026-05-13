Chargers Earn 14 Nominations for Hashtag Sports Awards

Best on Multi-Platform

Los Angeles Chargers Social

The Chargers are unique in our balance of restraint and risk on social media. We have created an online presence that cultivates real community through humor, self-awareness and a deep understanding of the internet we operate within. By treating social media as a lively, real conversation rather than a means to broadcast to the masses, we have established a standard across the NFL and professional sports where personality and authenticity drive relevance and fandom.

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Best on TikTok

Los Angeles Chargers TikTok

The Los Angeles Chargers TikTok allow fans to feel like thay are par of the team through authentic, player-driven moments, turning behind-the-scenes access and real locker room personality into viral, highly shareable content. By embracing TikTok's culture of humor, spontaneity, and POV storytelling, the account became one of the NFL's most viewed and interacted-with channels in 2025.

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Best on YouTube

Los Angeles Chargers YouTube

The Chargers YouTube channel delivers a personality and access-driven approach that keeps fans engaged at all moments, regardless of the team's record or time of year. By giving viewers a window into the people, stories and personalities of the organization, the channel strengthens its fandom. This focus on authentic access and storytelling has positioned the Chargers as leaders in original, engaging sports content on YouTube.

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Best Use of Culture, Music or Entertainment

Los Angeles Chargers Win Memes

The Chargers' Win Meme series was made to redefine how a team shows up after a win by reframing victory posts as culturally relevant moments rooted in internet culture. Designed to break through the noise of crowded gameday timelines, memes drove game stories in a way that felt conversational and native to the platforms they live on. By staying attuned to internet culture, fan sentiment and league discourse, we were able to expand reach and deepen lore around every win.