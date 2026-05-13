Chargers Earn 14 Nominations for Hashtag Sports Awards

The Chargers have earned more than a dozen nominations for the 2026 Hashtag Sports Awards.
The team was recently nominated for 14 awards in the eighth edition of the international awards competition that celebrates the best content, campaigns, and entertainment that set the benchmark for fan engagement and define culture and creativity.
This is coming off a year where they earned five nominations in 2025, taking home the win in the Best YouTube Presence category.
Fans can vote for the Chargers categories below, as voting is open for about two weeks until Monday, May 25, with winners set to be announced on June 2, in New York City.
Best Launch Campaign
Los Angeles Chargers 2025 Alternate Uniform Launch
The Chargers' 2025 Alternate Uniform Launch aimed to honor the franchise's history while redefining what a modern sports uniform campaign can be. Grounded in deep archival research, the team carefully reimagined two defining eras in our team's history: Charger Power and Super Chargers. Both eras were treated as their own fully realized brands— intentionally crafted to authentically capture the spirit of the time while resonating with today's fans. The result? A shared emotional experience that strengthened fan connection, sparked widespread conversation and reinforced the Chargers reputation as leaders in culture, design, and the "art of creating a moment."
Best Social Media Campaign
Los Angeles Chargers 2025 Schedule Release
The Los Angeles Chargers transformed the 2025 NFL schedule release into a cultural gaming moment with a Minecraft-inspired video and full-scale social campaign designed to reach both die-hard football fans and new gaming audiences. The tentpole launch combined storytelling, strategic partnerships, and a phased social rollout to drive engagement, earned media, and single-game ticket sales.
Best on Instagram
Los Angeles Chargers Instagram
The Los Angeles Chargers' Instagram built a year-round connection with fans, creating culturally relevant, highly engaging content that resonated beyond game day results. By turning offseason moments and cultural storytelling into shareable experiences, the team established its presence on Instagram as a destination for constant Chargers culture and conversation.
Take a look back at the third week of the Chargers 2026 off-season program in monochrome.
Best on Multi-Platform
Los Angeles Chargers Social
The Chargers are unique in our balance of restraint and risk on social media. We have created an online presence that cultivates real community through humor, self-awareness and a deep understanding of the internet we operate within. By treating social media as a lively, real conversation rather than a means to broadcast to the masses, we have established a standard across the NFL and professional sports where personality and authenticity drive relevance and fandom.
Best on TikTok
Los Angeles Chargers TikTok
The Los Angeles Chargers TikTok allow fans to feel like thay are par of the team through authentic, player-driven moments, turning behind-the-scenes access and real locker room personality into viral, highly shareable content. By embracing TikTok's culture of humor, spontaneity, and POV storytelling, the account became one of the NFL's most viewed and interacted-with channels in 2025.
Best on YouTube
Los Angeles Chargers YouTube
The Chargers YouTube channel delivers a personality and access-driven approach that keeps fans engaged at all moments, regardless of the team's record or time of year. By giving viewers a window into the people, stories and personalities of the organization, the channel strengthens its fandom. This focus on authentic access and storytelling has positioned the Chargers as leaders in original, engaging sports content on YouTube.
Best Use of Culture, Music or Entertainment
Los Angeles Chargers Win Memes
The Chargers' Win Meme series was made to redefine how a team shows up after a win by reframing victory posts as culturally relevant moments rooted in internet culture. Designed to break through the noise of crowded gameday timelines, memes drove game stories in a way that felt conversational and native to the platforms they live on. By staying attuned to internet culture, fan sentiment and league discourse, we were able to expand reach and deepen lore around every win.
Check out some photos from the Chargers Phase 2 workouts of the 2026 off-season program.
Best Art Direction
Los Angeles Chargers Gameday Creative
The Chargers redefined gameday art direction at SoFi Stadium, creating a cohesive visual system that blends historic eras with a modern storm identity across one of the most advanced canvases in sports.
Best Gaming or ESports Experience
Los Angeles Chargers Minecraft Schedule Release
The Los Angeles Chargers created a fully immersive schedule release inside Minecraft, transforming the annual NFL announcement into a fast-paced, detail-packed short-form experience. The custom-built game world, layered humor, and dense easter eggs, turning the video into a viral fan moment that drove league-leading views, engagement, and cultural conversation.
Best New Fan Experience
Los Angeles Chargers: Super Chargers Gameday Experience
To introduce the new all navy alternate uniforms, the Los Angeles Chargers transformed SoFi Stadium into a fully immersive 1990s–early 2000s "Super Chargers" time capsule. The Chargers blended the nostalgia of the San Diego era with the most advanced stadium technology in the NFL and created a modern throwback that honored legacy while driving measurable fan emotion and engagement.
Best Website or Mobile Experience
Los Angeles Chargers Era Game App Takeovers
The Los Angeles Chargers transformed their website and mobile app into fully immersive Era Game experiences, turning everyday digital interactions, from checking tickets to browsing content, into a themed journey. By integrating era-specific design, exclusive merchandise, and interactive gameday elements, fans engaged with the team online as deeply as they did in the stadium.
Check out some photos of the 2026 Rookie Class arrive to The Bolt and get geared up by the Bolt's equipment staff!
Excellence in Latinx & Hispanic Storytelling
Los Angeles Chargers Puro Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers celebrated Latino Heritage Month with a multi-platform campaign blending cultural storytelling, football content, and an immersive gameday experience. Anchored by the Puro Chargers game at SoFi Stadium, the initiative honored Latino culture across social media, original video, merchandise, and fan activations throughout the entire month.
Best Documentary: Short-Form
Los Angeles Chargers Minecraft Schedule Release
The Los Angeles Chargers created a fully immersive schedule release inside Minecraft, transforming the annual NFL announcement into a fast-paced, detail-packed short-form experience. The custom-built game world, layered humor, and dense easter eggs, turning the video into a viral fan moment that drove league-leading views, engagement, and cultural conversation.
Best Original Film or Series: Short-Form
Los Angeles Chargers BTS Series: Everything It Takes!
Operating an NFL team takes teamwork at a massive scale, requiring multiple departments rowing in the same direction. Everything It Takes! was created to pull back the curtain on how an NFL organization truly operates through a fully produced, access-driven film series. Our goal is to highlight some of the unsung heroes who work tirelessly to make the Chargers successful, on and off the field.