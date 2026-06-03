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Why the Chargers Have Top 10 Super Bowl Odds Ahead of 2026 Season

ESPN's Football Power Index recently ranked Jim Harbaugh's team with the ninth-best odds to win it all

Jun 03, 2026 at 11:59 AM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

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The Chargers are coming off back-to-back, 11-win seasons under Jim Harbaugh but are still looking for a taste of playoff success.

ESPN believes the Bolts will get a another chance to make a run this postseason.

ESPN recently released early Super Bowl odds using its Football Power Index (FPI) and tabbed the Chargers with the ninth-best Super Bowl odds at 4.4 percent. That figure ranked fourth among all AFC teams.

The Bolts also came in seventh in ESPN's FPI rankings at plus-2.6, meaning the Chargers would be favored by roughly a field goal on a neutral field against the average NFL team.

ESPN explained its methodology behind FPI:

FPI's preseason predictive ratings are primarily based on win totals from the betting market in conjunction with each team's schedule -- along with factors such as the difference between a team's starting and backup quarterback and a special teams rating that incorporates specific kickers. We use these ratings to simulate the season thousands of times, with the results forming our projections.

As for specific Super Bowl matchups, ESPN has a Chargers-Rams battle as the seventh-most likely possibility at 2.2 percent. The Los Angeles teams, of course, will meet in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium as the Chargers will be the road squad.

According to ESPN, the Chargers have a 65.1 percent chance to make the playoffs, which ranks fifth among all AFC teams.

It's only early June, but the Bolts could potentially make some noise in January and beyond.

"We're hungry. I think everyone who's been here for a while knows we're due," Rashawn Slater said. "We're due to go win, we're due to execute and do what we know we're capable of.

"Everyone they brought in, too, we brought in some competitors," Slater added. "We're all on the same page and the excitement is there. Just stacking days."

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