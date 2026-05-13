How Many Miles Will the Chargers Travel in 2026?

The Chargers have another busy year on the road on the docket.

Aside from their regular road games in the AFC West, they also have four games against teams on the East Coast.

However, they will not enter 2026 as the team slated to travel the most miles, a title they held in 2024 and 2025.

Ahead of the 2026 NFL Schedule Release on Thursday, Bill Speros of Bookies.com broke down how many miles each team will travel this upcoming season with the total of all 32 teams totaling 628,873.

The Chargers rank seventh on the list slated to travel 24,816 miles, a figure that's fourth-most in the AFC.

They will also travel across 30 time zones, a figure that is significantly less than the 2025 season where they traveled across 42 of them.

Their farthest games on the schedule are against the Dolphins and Ravens, where it's estimated they have to travel over 4,600 miles. On the other hand, their shortest trip will be against the Rams, which Speros called the "shortest road trip in history."

When looking around the AFC West and how they stack up, the Raiders are the next closest team at No. 12 overall and just over 21,000 miles.