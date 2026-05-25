 Skip to main content
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Why Oronde Gadsden is Chargers 'Best-Kept Secret' Ahead of 2026 OTAs

Bleacher Report tabbed the Chargers tight end as a player who can become a household name during the 2026 season

May 25, 2026 at 08:00 AM
Author Image
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

OrondeBuzz

Don't sleep on Oronde Gadsden.

Because pundits around the NFL certainly have their eye on him heading into 2026.

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski took on the task of identifying each team's “best-kept secrets," meaning players who may not be known around the league but could be on their way to becoming household names ahead of Organized Team Activity (OTA) practices.

Sobleski's choice was none other than the young Chargers tight end, who burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2025.

Sobleski wrote:

Oronde Gadsden II has always been a weapon in the passing game. At Syracuse, the tight end/oversized wide receiver posted two 900-plus yard seasons when healthy. The fact Gadsden entered the Los Angeles Chargers' lineup as a rookie and caught 49 passes for 664 yards came as no surprise whatsoever.

Bolts in B&W: 2026 Off-Season Program Week 5

Take a look back at the fifth week of the Chargers 2026 off-season program in monochrome.

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
1 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
2 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
3 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
4 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
5 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
6 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
7 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
8 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
9 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
10 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
11 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
12 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
13 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
14 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
15 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
16 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
17 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
18 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
19 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
20 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
21 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
22 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
23 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
24 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
25 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
26 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
27 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
28 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
29 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
30 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
31 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
32 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
33 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
34 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
35 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
36 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
37 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
38 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
39 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
40 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
41 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
42 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
43 / 43

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Gadsden ranked third among rookie tight ends, and sixth overall, in receiving yards last season as he also added three touchdowns to his name.

And when looking at where he ranked among his position last season, it's easy to see why there's buzz around him heading into Year 2.

Gadsden ranked second among NFL tight ends with at least 50 targets last season in average depth of target with 9.4 yards and was 10th in yards per route run (1.66).

He also led all tight ends with at least 50 targets with 13.6 yards per reception during the regular season.

Knowing how important the tight end position is to Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel’s offense and the opportunities for pass-catching opportunities, the analyst sees Gadsden's arrow pointing up next season.

Sobleski wrote:

The 165th overall pick in last year's draft should expect a bigger workload this fall.

Also, the organization brought in veteran tight end David Njoku on a one-year deal to be the primary in-line option. The Chargers can lean heavily on 12 personnel without losing any playmaking thanks to Gadsden and Njoku's capabilities.

The former has the potential to become Justin Herbert's new security blanket and control the middle of the field.

Related Links

Related Content

news

What Was ESPN's Pick for Best Chargers Move of 2026 Offseason?

ESPN's Bill Barnwell recently tabbed Tyler Biadasz as the Chargers best addition of the offseason

news

Why Chargers GM Joe Hortiz Called Justin Herbert 'A Special Competitor'

The Chargers General Manager joined Kay Adams on her 'Up & Adams' show on Thursday morning

news

Why Chargers-Ravens is a 'Must Watch' Game on 2026 NFL Schedule

The Athletic recently picked the primetime matchups as one of the best game on the entire 2026 NFL calendar

news

Why the Chargers Have Some of the Top Games on 2026 NFL Schedule

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr highlighted the Chargers-49ers primetime matchup as one to watch in 2026

news

Chargers Earn 14 Nominations for Hashtag Sports Awards

The Chargers earned more than a dozen nominations for the 2026 Hashtag Sports Awards, with voting now open until May 25

news

How Many Miles Will the Chargers Travel in 2026?

The Chargers will not travel the most miles in the NFL for the first time since 2023 as they rank seventh for the 2026 season

news

Why Omarion Hampton Could Be Among NFL's Breakout Stars in Year 2

Fox Sports' Greg Auman recently spotlighted the Chargers second-year running back as a player to watch in 2026

news

Why Bleacher Report Believes Justin Herbert Could Win 1st MVP Award in 2026

The Chargers quarterback was ranked No. 2 on Bleacher Report's first-time MVP candidates list

news

Which Chargers 2026 Draft Picks Made ESPN's Top 100 Ranking?

ESPN's Matt Miller had five of the Chargers 2026 draft picks in his annual rankings

news

Why ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr. & Field Yates Love the Chargers 2026 Draft Class

The pair of ESPN draft analysts tabbed Jake Slaughter & Brenen Thompson among their favorite picks in the 2026 NFL Draft

news

Where Are the Chargers in Post-Draft Power Rankings?

Here's a look at where the Chargers are ranked by NFL pundits following the draft

Advertising