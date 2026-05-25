Why Oronde Gadsden is Chargers 'Best-Kept Secret' Ahead of 2026 OTAs

Don't sleep on Oronde Gadsden.
Because pundits around the NFL certainly have their eye on him heading into 2026.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski took on the task of identifying each team's “best-kept secrets," meaning players who may not be known around the league but could be on their way to becoming household names ahead of Organized Team Activity (OTA) practices.
Sobleski's choice was none other than the young Chargers tight end, who burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2025.
Sobleski wrote:
Oronde Gadsden II has always been a weapon in the passing game. At Syracuse, the tight end/oversized wide receiver posted two 900-plus yard seasons when healthy. The fact Gadsden entered the Los Angeles Chargers' lineup as a rookie and caught 49 passes for 664 yards came as no surprise whatsoever.
Take a look back at the fifth week of the Chargers 2026 off-season program in monochrome.
Gadsden ranked third among rookie tight ends, and sixth overall, in receiving yards last season as he also added three touchdowns to his name.
And when looking at where he ranked among his position last season, it's easy to see why there's buzz around him heading into Year 2.
Gadsden ranked second among NFL tight ends with at least 50 targets last season in average depth of target with 9.4 yards and was 10th in yards per route run (1.66).
He also led all tight ends with at least 50 targets with 13.6 yards per reception during the regular season.
Knowing how important the tight end position is to Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel’s offense and the opportunities for pass-catching opportunities, the analyst sees Gadsden's arrow pointing up next season.
Sobleski wrote:
The 165th overall pick in last year's draft should expect a bigger workload this fall.
Also, the organization brought in veteran tight end David Njoku on a one-year deal to be the primary in-line option. The Chargers can lean heavily on 12 personnel without losing any playmaking thanks to Gadsden and Njoku's capabilities.
The former has the potential to become Justin Herbert's new security blanket and control the middle of the field.