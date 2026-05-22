What Was ESPN's Pick for Best Chargers Move of 2026 Offseason?

Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz has shown that he's never done adding players, churning the roster year-round throughout his time with the Bolts.
But with things having slowed down now after free agency and the draft, the 2026 Chargers roster has taken shape with a number of high-level additions.
ESPN's Bill Barnwell evaluated every AFC team’s best move of the offseason, and his choice for the Chargers was a move they made even before the free agency period began.
The Bolts signing of Tyler Biadasz, in addition to when they made it, was the analyst's pick that took the highest praise.
Barnwell wrote:
Signing Tyler Biadasz before free agency began. When the Commanders surprisingly cut their veteran center in late February, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz was wise to get involved. Before Tyler Linderbaum massively propelled the top of the center market forward, the Chargers were able to bring in Biadasz on a three-year deal.
Check out some photos from the Chargers Phase 2 workouts of the 2026 off-season program.
Not only did the addition of Biadasz fortify the middle of the offensive line, it added one of the NFL’s most reliable players at his position.
Biadasz posted an overall grade of 71.5 in 2025 regular season, good for ninth among all players at that position with at least 800 snaps and was also ninth among centers in that group with a PFF pass-blocking grade of 67.1 and was 11th with a run-blocking grade of 71.2.
Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel praised the addition of the center, who he believes is a perfect fit for the scheme with what he brings to the table.
"He's a player that we think — specifically with the nuances and tools we give the center in both run and pass that are a little unique — we think his skillset really plays with what we like to do," McDaniel said. "We think he's a better athlete than maybe people give him credit for paired with an anchor in protection that protects the A-gaps and protects Justin [Herbert].
"To me when we evaluated him, it's a player that if we get his best tape, it's in front of him because of what we ask the center position to do," McDaniel added. "Particularly how effective he is in space and blocking people."
The ESPN analyst also agrees with the sentiment as the signing of Biadasz now brings more help and protection for quarterback Justin Herbert.
Barnwell wrote:
The Dolphins didn't have a reliable quarterback, more than one standout receiver or consistent O-line play in 2025, but Mike McDaniel was able to manufacture a running game with a great back (De'Von Achane) and a center playing like a superstar in Aaron Brewer, who might have been the team's best player at any position. McDaniel is in L.A. now as the offensive coordinator, and Biadasz's athleticism will be key for the Chargers as they try to build a version of that run game in 2026. And as is always the case every offseason, the Chargers hope that the arrival of a new interior lineman -- and a healthier season on the whole -- will make life easier for Justin Herbert.