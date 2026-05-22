What Was ESPN's Pick for Best Chargers Move of 2026 Offseason?

Not only did the addition of Biadasz fortify the middle of the offensive line, it added one of the NFL’s most reliable players at his position.

Biadasz posted an overall grade of 71.5 in 2025 regular season, good for ninth among all players at that position with at least 800 snaps and was also ninth among centers in that group with a PFF pass-blocking grade of 67.1 and was 11th with a run-blocking grade of 71.2.

Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel praised the addition of the center, who he believes is a perfect fit for the scheme with what he brings to the table.

"He's a player that we think — specifically with the nuances and tools we give the center in both run and pass that are a little unique — we think his skillset really plays with what we like to do," McDaniel said. "We think he's a better athlete than maybe people give him credit for paired with an anchor in protection that protects the A-gaps and protects Justin [Herbert].

"To me when we evaluated him, it's a player that if we get his best tape, it's in front of him because of what we ask the center position to do," McDaniel added. "Particularly how effective he is in space and blocking people."

The ESPN analyst also agrees with the sentiment as the signing of Biadasz now brings more help and protection for quarterback Justin Herbert.

Barnwell wrote: