How Akheem Mesidor Fits Into the Chargers Defense

The Chargers have beefed up their defensive trenches in a big way.

And they did so by taking one of the best edge rusher prospects in the entire 2026 NFL Draft.

The Bolts selected Miami's Akheem Mesidor with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday night, a move that adds a dominating and physical presence up front for new Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary.

Mesidor, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 259 pounds, is viewed as a Top 25 prospect overall.

Pro Football Focus tabbed Mesidor as their No. 20 player while ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr. ranked Mesidor 23rd overall.

Kiper wrote:

The Canadian makes his presence felt against both the run and the pass, and he shows good bend, closing burst and power. When his initial move is thwarted, Mesidor never stops battling. He also brings some versatility, with the ability to shade inside to DT and get pressure on the interior.

Mesidor posted 35.5 career sacks in college, including a 12.5-sack campaign in 2025 when he also had 17.5 tackles for loss.

But look beyond the stats and you'll see the Chargers now have a plug-and-play pass rusher who could make a difference in both the short and long term on defense.

Mesidor is among the older draft prospects in this class at 25 years old, but that means he should be able to help step in right away on defense.

Truth be told, the Chargers didn't need to add to this room for the 2026 season if they didn't want to, as the group of Tuli Tuipulotu, Khalil Mack, Bud Dupree and Kyle Kennard made up a solid room.

But if we peek a year or two down the road, Tuipulotu could be playing on a hefty and well-deserved extension, meaning having an edge rusher on a rookie contract would help offset that cost.

Plus, with Mack (35 years old) and Dupree (33 years old) both on the back nine of their respective careers, adding another body here could give the Chargers a high-potential edge rusher to pair with Tuipulotu for years to come.

Be sure to check out the Chargers 2026 Draft Hub for everything you need to know about the Bolts upcoming selections.

Mesidor won't need to be a starter right away, but he has the high-end tools and traits to be a difference maker in the trenches on defense.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah offered the following detailed breakdown of the edge rusher:

He has an ideal frame, relentless motor and pass-rush instincts. Against the pass, his game is more about power than pure speed. He will shake/bull OTs, knock their hands off and push/pull for pressures. Once he creates some separation, he can corner and bend toward the quarterback. When he's allowed to rush inside over guards, he wins very early in the down. He never stops working his hands and refuses to stay blocked. Against the run, he has enough length and a powerful enough base to firmly set the edge against OTs and consistently annihilate TEs.