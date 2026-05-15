Why the Chargers Have Some of the Top Games on 2026 NFL Schedule

The 2026 Chargers regular-season schedule is out, and it's safe to say the Bolts will headline some of the season's biggest games.

The Chargers are slated to play eight games against playoff opponents from a year ago and three total games on primetime.

And one of those primetime games in particular could end up being one of the games of the year.

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr went through every NFL game this season and listed out his Top 11, with the Chargers hosting the 49ers squarely on his list.

This Thursday Night Football tilt in Week 15 is fascinating for a variety of reasons, starting with new Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel and intrigue on what the offense could look like with Justin Herbert.

Orr wrote:

In the prodigal son bowl, Mike McDaniel will host former boss and mentor Kyle Shanahan with an offense that McDaniel may have only conjured in a NyQuil-induced fever dream. The Chargers are nearly as deep as McDaniel's Dolphins teams in terms of footspeed at the playmaking positions and are eons deeper in terms of offensive line depth, physicality and quarterback play. This will be the best set of tools at McDaniel's disposal since he coordinated the run game for … Shanahan and the 49ers…