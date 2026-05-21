Why Chargers-Ravens is a 'Must Watch' Game on 2026 NFL Schedule

There's no question the Chargers have some of the top games on the NFL schedule heading into 2026.
The team is slated to play three primetime games and eight opponents who made the postseason a year ago.
There's one primetime matchup in particular, however, that stands out above the rest.
The Athletic's staff picked the ‘must-watch’ game on the schedule for all 32 teams — and there was a clear pick for the Chargers.
Daniel Popper, The Athletic's Chargers beat writer, tabbed the Chargers-Ravens showdown as his game to watch. But so did Jeff Zrebiec, who covers the Ravens for The Athletic.
It's a Week 10 primetime game with a multitude of storylines, including Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh going against former Chargers Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter, who is now at the helm of the Ravens.
Not to mention, the long list of connections between the two franchises.
Zrebiec wrote:
The prominent storyline will be Jesse Minter facing his former team. However, don't discount how badly Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh will want to beat the Ravens after they abruptly fired his brother in January. The Chargers' roster and front office are loaded with people with Ravens ties. A "Monday Night Football" audience will be treated to a matchup between two teams built in similar fashions.
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This will be the Bolts second-ever Monday night contest with Baltimore, as the only other one was in 2024 at SoFi Stadium.
There's a number of stars in this battle, and Popper explained why the Harbaugh-Minter connection isn't the only coaching battle to keep an eye on in this one.
Popper wrote:
It will be mentors vs. protégés as the Chargers head to Baltimore for a Week 10 primetime game. Jesse Minter left the Chargers this offseason to take the Ravens head-coaching job. Minter spent the past two seasons as the Chargers defensive coordinator. Before that, he spent two seasons as Jim Harbaugh's defensive coordinator at Michigan. Minter spoke often about his appreciation and respect for Jim Harbaugh. Now the two will face off in a potentially pivotal November game. Minter is also a mentor to Chargers defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary, having coached him in college and giving him his first coaching jobs at both the college and NFL level. Lots of fascinating storylines in this one — and we haven't even mentioned Jim Harbaugh possibly seeking revenge for his brother John, who the Ravens fired this offseason after nearly two decades.
Add in elite quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson, plus a host of defensive stars such as Derwin James, Jr. and Kyle Hamilton, and all eyes will be on this pivotal AFC clash in Week 10.