Why Chargers-Ravens is a 'Must Watch' Game on 2026 NFL Schedule

It will be mentors vs. protégés as the Chargers head to Baltimore for a Week 10 primetime game. Jesse Minter left the Chargers this offseason to take the Ravens head-coaching job. Minter spent the past two seasons as the Chargers defensive coordinator. Before that, he spent two seasons as Jim Harbaugh's defensive coordinator at Michigan. Minter spoke often about his appreciation and respect for Jim Harbaugh. Now the two will face off in a potentially pivotal November game. Minter is also a mentor to Chargers defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary, having coached him in college and giving him his first coaching jobs at both the college and NFL level. Lots of fascinating storylines in this one — and we haven't even mentioned Jim Harbaugh possibly seeking revenge for his brother John, who the Ravens fired this offseason after nearly two decades.