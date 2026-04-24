 Skip to main content
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Internet Reactions to Chargers Drafting Miami's Akheem Mesidor in Round 1

Here are the top social media reactions to the Chargers taking the edge rusher at No. 22 overall

Apr 23, 2026 at 07:14 PM
Author Image
Eric Smith

Editorial Director

260423_AkheemMesidorReactions

The Chargers added some juice to their edge rusher room selection Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor at No. 22 overall.

Be sure to check out the Chargers 2026 Draft Hub for everything you need to know about the Bolts upcoming selections.

Take a look at some of the top social media reactions from Round 1:

Related Links

Related Content

news

Who is the Chargers Best NFL Draft Pick Ever?

Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame selected Hall of Fame Quarterback Dan Fouts as the Chargers greatest pick ever after weighing a number of factors

news

Which Prospects Will Attend the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh?

The NFL announced Thursday 16 prospects have accepted invitations to attend the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

news

ESPN Projects 'Perfect Fit' Cornerback for Chargers in 2026 NFL Draft

ESPN's Matt Bowen said Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds could make sense for the Chargers in Round 2

news

Chargers Announce 2026 Offseason Program Dates

The Chargers offseason program begins April 20 as the team will hold mandatory minicamp June 16-18 in El Segundo

news

Could the Chargers Trade Down in Round 1 of 2026 NFL Draft?

Eric Edholm proposed a hypothetical trade with the Jets that would give the Chargers multiple second-round picks in 2026

news

How 2026 NFL Rule Proposals Will Affect the Chargers

NFL owner have voted on a handful of 2026 rule and bylaw proposals at the Annual League Meeting in Arizona

news

Why Addition of Keaton Mitchell Could be 'Game-Changer' For Chargers Offense

CBS Sports' Jared Dubin tabbed the new Chargers running back as one of his most intriguing additions of the offseason

news

Pair of Former Chargers Assistant Coaches to be Honored by Pro Football Hall of Fame

Ted Cottrell and Bobb McKittrick will be honored at the 2026 Awards of Excellence program

news

What are PFF's Top Needs for Chargers in 2026 NFL Draft?

Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus tabbed a pair of positions the Chargers could focus on in the draft

news

Why the Chargers Have Top 10 Roster After 1st Wave of Free Agency

Bleacher Report ranked the Chargers roster at No. 9 overall when stacking them up against the rest of the NFL

news

How Chargers Adding Charlie Kolar is One of 'Best Fits' of Free Agency

The Athletic's Ted Nguyen listed the addition of the tight end as one of his best moves of the 2026 offseason

Advertising