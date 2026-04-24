Top Internet Reactions to Chargers Drafting Miami's Akheem Mesidor in Round 1

The Chargers added some juice to their edge rusher room selection Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor at No. 22 overall.
Be sure to check out the Chargers 2026 Draft Hub for everything you need to know about the Bolts upcoming selections.
Take a look at some of the top social media reactions from Round 1:
With the 22nd overall pick, the Chargers select Akheem Mesidor ⚡ pic.twitter.com/14tRag19iL— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 24, 2026
Mesidor's a Bolt⚡️— CFP (@CFBPlayoff) April 24, 2026
With the 22nd overall pick in the 2026 #NFLDraft, the Los Angeles Chargers select Akheem Mesidor. pic.twitter.com/4xFvpkmH0W
Oooooouuuuuuu weeeeeeeee https://t.co/vonMHLy5OR— THE RANGER (@daiyan_henley11) April 24, 2026
The Chargers select Miami EDGE Akheem Mesidor at No. 22 overall. He’s ready to go and fits the timeline. Tuli, Mack and Mesidor.— Chris Hayre (@chrishayre) April 24, 2026
An elite weapon that’s worked his way to football’s biggest stage.— Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) April 24, 2026
With the 22nd pick of the 2026 #NFLDraft, the @chargers select Akheem Mesidor! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ImiXzjoRQm
HISTORY FOR AKHEEM MESIDOR 🇨🇦— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 24, 2026
The LA Chargers have selected Ottawa native Akheem Mesidor with the 22nd overall pick in the #NFLDraft
He becomes just the sixth Canadian-born player to be selected in the first round of an NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/r4kNKehlfW
CANE ➡️ CHARGER— Canes Connection (@CanesConnection) April 24, 2026
Congratulations to Akheem Mesidor on hearing his name called by the Los Angeles Chargers!
💬 @Akheem_Mes #CanesConnection #NFLDraft2026 #MiamiHurricanes #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/ymGo7TZDdX
Akheem Mesidor's athleticism isn't just a trait.— Underdog NFL Draft - Josh & Hayden (@UDFootballShow) April 24, 2026
It's a problem every offensive lineman in the AFC West will have to face for a long time 😤⚡️ pic.twitter.com/xJeVuavibA
Akheem Mesidor to the Chargers. They had other needs but I’m a big fan.— Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 24, 2026
Chargers select Miami EDGE Akheem Mesidor with pick No. 22 ⚡️— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 24, 2026
LAC adds an experienced pass-rusher 😤 pic.twitter.com/AiIB8ap8U0
Ottawa, ON native Akheem Mesidor goes to the LA Chargers at #22! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/nEpIUJBIWs— TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 24, 2026
Yeah rook! Let’s go. https://t.co/4OIwujIthM— Tony Jefferson (@Tljefferson23) April 24, 2026