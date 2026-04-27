Chargers 2026 Draft Report Card: How NFL Draft Experts Graded Recent Picks

Grade: B

The former Hurricanes star is already 25 years old, but he's a pro-ready game-wrecker with a tenacious demeanor and explosive traits. The Chargers smartly addressed their always-injury-riddled offensive line by grabbing Florida's Jake Slaughter in the second round and Memphis's Travis Burke in the fourth. Slaughter in particular could see the field early on. He's a rock solid interior lineman, bringing potential to start at any of the three interior line spots. In the fourth, the team added a pinch of blazing speed to their offense, nabbing the 164-pound Brenen Thompson. The former Mississippi State standout has nitro-boosted speed to run away from defenders and get over the top, a trait that should pair nicely with the bazooka-armed Justin Herbert. Overall, a solid set of picks for the Chargers, who needed to add depth to compete in a tough AFC West division.

Grade: B

After filling the two obvious needs on the edge and offensive line, the Chargers picked up another downfield weapon for Justin Herbert. Brenen Thompson ran a 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the combine and is about as fast of a player as you'll ever see go off the board on Day 3. Imagining this speedy receiver in Mike McDaniel's offense is tantalizing. The Chargers' offensive coordinator is going to have a field day getting him involved in the system.

Grade: B