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Chargers 2026 Draft Report Card: How NFL Draft Experts Graded Recent Picks

The Chargers earned a 'B grade' or better from 13 different draft experts across the league

Apr 27, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

DraftReportCard

The Chargers 2026 NFL Draft class is officially set.

The Bolts selected a total of eight players over the course of three days — five on the offensive side of the ball and three on defense — starting with Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor at No. 22 overall.

There was a particular emphasis on the trenches as well as the Chargers draft six players that play on either the offensive or defensive line.

Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz and the group were fired up with the results after the draft, taking the best available players at each position — and adding plenty of competition to a number of position groups.

"It's fun to sit up there for three days and make the picks, but you have to reflect on what's gone into it. Just really proud of everyone's efforts," Hortiz said on Saturday.

"Let's take the best players and make the team as competitive and as good as we can make it," Hortiz later added.

Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh added: "It fires me up."

So how did pundits view this Chargers draft class?

NFL experts and draft analysts have their grades out on the Chargers draft class, with 13 draft grades coming in at a 'B grade' or better.

Here's what the experts said about the Bolts draft:

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Grade: A-

GM Joe Hortiz is in sync with Jim Harbaugh's wants and filled needs well with pass rush and interior offensive line having the highest priority with Mesidor and Slaughter. Smith can be a big-time playmaker to help Derwin James in the secondary. Watch out for the super-speedy Thompson being deployd well by Mike McDaniel, too.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Grade: B+

The Chargers had a Jim Harbaugh-like draft. They got tougher on both lines. Taking edge Akheem Mesidor in the first was a great move, and second-round offensive lineman Jake Slaughter will likely start at guard, even though he will be their center down the road. I liked their draft. You can never go wrong drafting big people.

Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune

Grade: B+

Mesidor and Slaughter were ready-made answers for the kind of rugged roster Jim Harbaugh wants, and Thompson adds needed vertical speed. GM Joe Hortiz especially hammered the interior O-line, which was a must in this draft.

Photos: 2026 Draft Open House at The Bolt

Chargers fans gathered at The Bolt for Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft, with airbrush tattoos and exclusive merch among the activities. Tyler Biadasz, Oronde Gadsden, and 2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor also made appearances.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Take a look at the draft party from The Bolt on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Tim Bielik, Cleveland.com

Grade: B+

Taking a 25-year-old edge rusher Akheem Mesidor in the first round carries inherent risk, regardless of his talent. But the Chargers built off that pick with some nice Day 3 value, highlighted by WR Brenen Thompson and OT Travis Burke in the fourth round. Second-round C Jake Slaughter should be a starter sooner rather than later.

Mel Kiper, Jr., ESPN

Grade: B

Mesidor is an older prospect with 12.5 sacks last season and the bend, burst and power to consistently annoy opposing QBs. Teamed up with Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu, there is a lot of upside.

The Chargers did make an effort to address the interior on Day 2, landing Jake Slaughter. He's one of my favorite players to watch in this class. I know Los Angeles has Biadasz, but Slaughter has the ability to step in as a rookie and start. He has 33 SEC starts under his belt, and he's a powerful dude with solid mobility for his 6-foot-5, 303-pound size. The guard picks came late, with Logan Taylor and Alex Harkey in Round 6.

The Brenen Thompson pick was fun. He can fly, running a 4.26 at the combine. But he has a lot of untapped potential as a return man, too. He went for 1,054 yards last season, and the 5-foot-9, 164-pound slot receiver could be a reliable outlet for Herbert.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Grade: B

The 25-year-old Mesidor is older than most first-round picks, but his ability to chase quarterbacks and stand firm against the run made him worthy of the Thursday night selection. The Chargers selected the versatile Slaughter with their only Day 2 pick, filling a major need on the interior offensive line... Thompson's speed should be appreciated in the Chargers' offense, though their cornerback need could have been met at that spot. Burke should become a strong swing tackle over the next two years, and Smith is a quality safety who could compete for a starting role sooner than that. The Chargers found good depth on both lines with Barrett and Harkey.

Photos: Akheem Mesidor's First Day as a Charger

Go behind the scenes of Chargers first round pick, Akheem Mesidor's first day as a member of the Bolts, featuring a tour of The Bolt, his introductory press conference and more.

2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Danny Kelly, The Ringer

Grade: B

The former Hurricanes star is already 25 years old, but he's a pro-ready game-wrecker with a tenacious demeanor and explosive traits. The Chargers smartly addressed their always-injury-riddled offensive line by grabbing Florida's Jake Slaughter in the second round and Memphis's Travis Burke in the fourth. Slaughter in particular could see the field early on. He's a rock solid interior lineman, bringing potential to start at any of the three interior line spots. In the fourth, the team added a pinch of blazing speed to their offense, nabbing the 164-pound Brenen Thompson. The former Mississippi State standout has nitro-boosted speed to run away from defenders and get over the top, a trait that should pair nicely with the bazooka-armed Justin Herbert. Overall, a solid set of picks for the Chargers, who needed to add depth to compete in a tough AFC West division.

Carter Bahns, CBS Sports

Grade: B

After filling the two obvious needs on the edge and offensive line, the Chargers picked up another downfield weapon for Justin Herbert. Brenen Thompson ran a 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the combine and is about as fast of a player as you'll ever see go off the board on Day 3. Imagining this speedy receiver in Mike McDaniel's offense is tantalizing. The Chargers' offensive coordinator is going to have a field day getting him involved in the system.

Rob Rang, FOX Sports

Grade: B

There may not be a head coach in the NFL who values the line of scrimmage more than Jim Harbaugh and this draft class just reinforces that, with the Chargers dedicating six of their eight selections to the burly brawlers up front on both sides of the ball. Size, physicality and pro-readiness are clearly traits Harbaugh and the Los Angeles scouts prioritize, with former Miami defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor personifying these attributes. His ability to rush off the edge or reduce inside should pay immediate dividends, with burly two-gapping defensive tackle Nick Barrett the total opposite, but also a clean schematic fit for the Chargers' front. Even more importantly, the Chargers made protecting Justin Herbert a clear priority, adding some of the most physical and battle-tested blockers of this class in center Jake Slaughter, tackle Travis Burke and late-round guards Logan Taylor and Alex Harkey, the latter of which played right tackle at Oregon but projects best inside in the NFL. Fourth-round exceptions to the buffet bashers — wideout Brenen Thompson and safety Genesis Smith — are flashy athletes who should serve as fun complementary pieces.

Photos: Chargers Draft Room at The Bolt

The scene is set!! Check out where the Chargers front office will be based for night one of the 2026 NFL Draft!

Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt
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Take a behind the scenes look into the Chargers 2026 Draft Room at The Bolt

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
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Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report

Grade: B

The Chargers reached a bit for Slaughter, but he and Mesidor should help fill the two biggest holes on L.A.'s roster. This team won't have many starting jobs up for grabs over the summer, but GM Joe Hortiz did a solid job of adding late prospects who can stick on the roster.

James Dator & Mark Schofield, SB Nation

Grade: B

Akheem Mesidor is an interesting way to start the draft, while the Miami pass rusher is on the older side as a prospect, he should help the Chargers' pass rush. While Los Angeles did make some additions to the offensive line in free agency, they needed to add more help and Florida's Jake Slaughter can boost that unit, and the Chargers added some guard help late with Logan Taylor and Alex Harkey in Round 6. Whether those two guards are enough to solidify the interior is a big question.

Thompson can absolutely fly, and could be a big weapon for Justin Herbert out of the slot.

PFF.com, Pro Football Focus

Grade: B

Mesidor is an older prospect (25 years old), but it's difficult to be more impressive than he was coming off the edge for Miami in 2025. He earned an elite 92.5 PFF pass-rush grade to go along with an 85.0-plus run-defense grade. Mesidor is set to replace Odafe Oweh and help maintain a strong top three off the edge for the Chargers alongside Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu.

Tim Crean, Clutch Points

Grade: B

The Chargers got their next great pass rusher in Akheem Mesidor in a spot where not many thought he would fall to. Yes, he's a bit older, but that means he will contribute in Year 1, and he fits the Chargers' win-now timeline. If the team is still struggling to make noise in the playoffs five years from now when his second contract comes up, there will be bigger problems than Mesidor's age.

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