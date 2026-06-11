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Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Meets USMNT Manager Mauricio Pochettino Ahead of World Cup Opener

The pair of coaches swapped respective jerseys ahead of Friday's USMNT game against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium

Jun 11, 2026 at 04:37 PM
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Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

HarbaughUSMNT

World Cup fever is in the air — including with Jim Harbaugh.

The Chargers Head Coach went to SoFi Stadium on Thursday to meet U.S. men's national team manager Mauricio Pochettino ahead of their World Cup opener on Friday against Paraguay.

Harbaugh and Pochettino met pitchside at the stadium and chatted for a bit before swapping jerseys with each other.

The Bolts coach received a home jersey with the No. 4 on the back, the number he wore as a player, while Pochettino took home his Chargers jersey with the No. 5, the number he wore predominantly as a player.

The U.S. men's national team kicks off their World Cup campaign on Friday at 6 p.m. (PT) against Paraguay before heading up to Seattle to play Australia on June 19. They will then return to SoFi Stadium for their group stage finale against Turkey on June 25.

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