Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Meets USMNT Manager Mauricio Pochettino Ahead of World Cup Opener

World Cup fever is in the air — including with Jim Harbaugh.

The Chargers Head Coach went to SoFi Stadium on Thursday to meet U.S. men's national team manager Mauricio Pochettino ahead of their World Cup opener on Friday against Paraguay.

Harbaugh and Pochettino met pitchside at the stadium and chatted for a bit before swapping jerseys with each other.

The Bolts coach received a home jersey with the No. 4 on the back, the number he wore as a player, while Pochettino took home his Chargers jersey with the No. 5, the number he wore predominantly as a player.