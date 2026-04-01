List of Chargers 2027 NFL Draft Picks

We're onto the 2027 NFL Draft.

The Chargers currently have six picks in 2027, including each of their selections in the first five rounds.

The 2027 NFL Draft will be held in Washington D.C.

Of note: 2027 compensatory picks will not be awarded until next spring.

Here are the Chargers current 2027 draft picks:

1st round

2nd round

3rd round

4th round

5th round

7th round (Rams)

Note: The Chargers sent their 2027 sixth-round pick to the Saints in the November 2025 trade for offensive lineman Trevor Penning.

Note: The Chargers sent their 2027 seventh-round pick to the Texans in the August 2025 trade for offensive lineman Austin Deculus.