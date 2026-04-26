What You Need to Know About Chargers 2026 Undrafted Free Agents

The Chargers announced Saturday night that they agreed to terms with 18 undrafted free agents.
Here's what to know about the new set of rookies:
Noah Avinger, Utah State, S
The defensive back shined in 2025 at Utah State as he led Utah State with 10 pass breakups and three interceptions on his way to first-team All-Mountain West honors.
Lander Barton, Utah, LB
The 2022 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, Barton played in 46 career games with 34 starts at Utah and also played some offense, catching six passes for 44 yards and a touchdown in 2025.
Jerand Bradley, Kansas State, TE
Bradley finished his collegiate career playing in 46 career games (26 starts) and totaled 111 receptions for 1,552 yards and 14 touchdowns across his time with Texas Tech, Boston College and Kansas State.
Sincere Brown, Colorado, WR
Brown led all Colorado wide receivers with 626 snaps last season as he totaled 22 receptions for 376 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.1 yards per catch.
Jahmeer Carter, Virginia, DL
A six-year player at Virginia, Carter finished his college career playing 69 games and racked up 164 tackles, including 8.5 for loss.
Gregory Desrosiers, Memphis, RB
The running back earned the Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week award in late September after a massive 204-yard and three touchdown performance against Florida Atlantic.
Devin Grant, Syracuse, S
Grant was a First Team All-MAC selection at the University of Buffalo before finishing his two seasons at Syracuse, where he played a total of 22 games (16 starts).
Jacobian Guillory, LSU, DL
The 6-foot-2, 318-pound interior defensive lineman spent all six years at LSU, appearing in 54 games with 18 starts, including 13 in his last season.
Niles King, San Diego State, OLB
King had a strong season for the Aztecs after joining from Grand Valley State, racking up 6.5 sacks and 10.0 tackles for loss in 13 games.
Devonte Ross, Penn State, WR
Ross spent his senior season with the Nittany Lions after spending three seasons at Troy, hauling 36 catches for 501 yards and five touchdowns as well as eight punt returns for 71 yards.
Rodney Shelley, Georgia Tech, CB
The cornerback was a four-year member of the Yellow Jackets and played in 45 total games, including 11 in 2025 when he led the team with two interceptions.
Avery Smith, Toledo, CB
Smith earned back-to-back Second-Team All-MAC honors both seasons as a starter, as he led the Rockets in passes defensed each year — 14 in 2024 and 12 in 2025.
Jacob Spomer, Fresno State, C
A junior college product, Spomer earned First team All-Mountain West honors in 2025 to cap off his four years at Fresno State after starting 13 games at center.
Evan Svoboda, Wyoming, TE
Svoboda began his college career at quarterback, including playing 20 games under center in 2023 and 2024 for Wyoming, before making the switch to tight end in 2025.
Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan, OLB
The edge rusher shined in his one year at Western Michigan, under now Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary, as he tied for the Division I lead with 14.5 sacks.
Terry Webb, SMU, DL
Webb spent his final year in college at SMU, where he racked up 5.5 sacks, good for second on the team and earned an All-ACC Honorable Mention.
Jeremiah Wilson, Florida State, CB
Wilson started in 12 games for Florida State, earning All-ACC Honorable Mention honors after ranking seventh in the ACC in regular season in total interceptions with three.
Isaiah World, Oregon, T
World transferred to Oregon for his final collegiate season and started 14 games at left tackle, earning an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten, after four years and 35 starts at Nevada.