What You Need to Know About Chargers 2026 Undrafted Free Agents

Jacobian Guillory, LSU, DL

The 6-foot-2, 318-pound interior defensive lineman spent all six years at LSU, appearing in 54 games with 18 starts, including 13 in his last season.

Niles King, San Diego State, OLB

King had a strong season for the Aztecs after joining from Grand Valley State, racking up 6.5 sacks and 10.0 tackles for loss in 13 games.

Devonte Ross, Penn State, WR

Ross spent his senior season with the Nittany Lions after spending three seasons at Troy, hauling 36 catches for 501 yards and five touchdowns as well as eight punt returns for 71 yards.

Rodney Shelley, Georgia Tech, CB

The cornerback was a four-year member of the Yellow Jackets and played in 45 total games, including 11 in 2025 when he led the team with two interceptions.

Avery Smith, Toledo, CB

Smith earned back-to-back Second-Team All-MAC honors both seasons as a starter, as he led the Rockets in passes defensed each year — 14 in 2024 and 12 in 2025.

Jacob Spomer, Fresno State, C

A junior college product, Spomer earned First team All-Mountain West honors in 2025 to cap off his four years at Fresno State after starting 13 games at center.

Evan Svoboda, Wyoming, TE