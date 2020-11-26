10 Insights: L.A. Passing Attack Looks to Stay Hot in Buffalo

4) Entering Week 12, wide receiver Keenan Allen leads the NFL in receptions with 81. He's on pace for 130 catches on 179 targets and 10 receiving touchdowns, which would all be career highs.

5) Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is second in receptions with 73. Diggs caught four passes for 76 yards – including a long of 46 – against the Chargers last season as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

6) Last Sunday against New York was the second time this season that Herbert has thrown touchdown passes to Allen, Mike Williams and Hunter Henry all in the same game. Prior to 2020, that had never happened. Allen has scored in each of the last four weeks and Henry has touchdowns in back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 4 and 5 of 2017.

7) Wide receivers Jalen Guyton and Tyron Johnson each have three receiving plays of 49 yards or more this season. In 2019, the Chargers had five receiving plays of 50 yards or more the entire season. If Guyton manages to catch another touchdown of 70-plus yards, he'll tie Hall of Famer Lance Alworth with three – the most in a single season in Chargers history. Johnson only has three catches this season; he's averaging 52.3 yards per reception.

8) Defensive end Joey Bosa will be playing in his 60th NFL game this Sunday in Buffalo. With 2.5 sacks, he'll tie Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau for fifth on the Chargers' all-time sack list (47). Bosa had five QB hits last Sunday against the Jets, a career high.

9) Head coach Anthony Lynn is 2-0 all-time against the Bills. Los Angeles beat Buffalo 54-24 at home in Week 11 of 2017 and 31-20 on the road in Week 2 of 2018. The latter was Josh Allen's first career NFL start.