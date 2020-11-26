Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: L.A. Passing Attack Looks to Stay Hot in Buffalo

Nov 25, 2020 at 09:12 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
10Insights_Week12

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 12 matchup against the Buffalo Bills from Bills Stadium.

1) The Chargers enter Week 12 with the NFL's third-ranked offense (No. 3 passing, tied for No. 10 rushing). Quarterback Justin Herbert is coming off a 366-yard passing performance against the New York Jets – an early career high.

2) If Herbert throws for over 300 yards on Sunday, he'll join the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes as the only quarterbacks since 1950 with 3,000-plus passing yards in their first 10 career starts, according to NFL Media Research.

3) Herbert and Buffalo's Josh Allen have been among the best quarterbacks in the league this season. Here are their head-to-head numbers, per NFL Media Research:

Table inside Article
Justin Herbert Josh Allen
Completion Percentage 68.0 68.4
Passing Yards Per Game 299.9 287.1
TD-INT 22-6 21-7
Passer Rating 104.7 103.2

Related Links

4) Entering Week 12, wide receiver Keenan Allen leads the NFL in receptions with 81. He's on pace for 130 catches on 179 targets and 10 receiving touchdowns, which would all be career highs.

5) Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is second in receptions with 73. Diggs caught four passes for 76 yards – including a long of 46 – against the Chargers last season as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

6) Last Sunday against New York was the second time this season that Herbert has thrown touchdown passes to Allen, Mike Williams and Hunter Henry all in the same game. Prior to 2020, that had never happened. Allen has scored in each of the last four weeks and Henry has touchdowns in back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 4 and 5 of 2017.

7) Wide receivers Jalen Guyton and Tyron Johnson each have three receiving plays of 49 yards or more this season. In 2019, the Chargers had five receiving plays of 50 yards or more the entire season. If Guyton manages to catch another touchdown of 70-plus yards, he'll tie Hall of Famer Lance Alworth with three – the most in a single season in Chargers history. Johnson only has three catches this season; he's averaging 52.3 yards per reception.

8) Defensive end Joey Bosa will be playing in his 60th NFL game this Sunday in Buffalo. With 2.5 sacks, he'll tie Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau for fifth on the Chargers' all-time sack list (47). Bosa had five QB hits last Sunday against the Jets, a career high.

9) Head coach Anthony Lynn is 2-0 all-time against the Bills. Los Angeles beat Buffalo 54-24 at home in Week 11 of 2017 and 31-20 on the road in Week 2 of 2018. The latter was Josh Allen's first career NFL start.

10) The Chargers are 24-10-2 all-time against the Bills and have won the last four matchups.

Photos: Week 12 Begins for Bolts

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.

201125_Prac_001
1 / 30
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201125_Prac_002
2 / 30
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201125_Prac_003
3 / 30
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201125_Prac_004
4 / 30
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201125_Prac_005
5 / 30
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201125_Prac_006
6 / 30
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201125_Prac_007
7 / 30
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201125_Prac_008
8 / 30
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201125_Prac_009
9 / 30
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201125_Prac_010
10 / 30
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201125_Prac_011
11 / 30
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201125_Prac_012
12 / 30
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201125_Prac_013
13 / 30
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201125_Prac_014
14 / 30
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201125_Prac_015
15 / 30
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201125_Prac_016
16 / 30
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201125_Prac_017
17 / 30
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201125_Prac_018
18 / 30
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201125_Prac_019
19 / 30
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201125_Prac_020
20 / 30
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201125_Prac_021
21 / 30
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201125_Prac_022
22 / 30
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201125_Prac_023
23 / 30
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201125_Prac_024
24 / 30
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201125_Prac_025
25 / 30
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201125_Prac_026
26 / 30
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201125_Prac_027
27 / 30
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201125_Prac_028
28 / 30
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201125_Prac_029
29 / 30
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
201125_Prac_030
30 / 30
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3
200427_Site_Stadium_Article_Promo

Related Content

news

10 Insights: Justin Herbert, Chargers Set to Face Fourth Super Bowl MVP QB

The team has already played against Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Drew Brees in 2020.
news

10 Insights: Justin Herbert Continues to Make League History

The Chargers quarterback is among elite company through seven NFL starts.
news

10 Insights: Keenan Allen Continues to Raise Bar at Wide Receiver

Allen is on pace for career highs in targets and receptions.
news

10 Insights: Chargers Open SoFi Stadium Against Chief Rival

Los Angeles will look to snap Kansas City's 10-game winning streak dating back to last season.
news

10 Insights: Tyrod Taylor's Debut as Chargers Starting Quarterback

The Chargers will have a new starting signal caller this Sunday for the first time in 224 games.
news

10 Insights: Breaking Down the Chargers' 2020 Schedule

Los Angeles closes the season with three straight divisional games.
news

10 Insights: Chargers to Face Cardinals, Heisman Winner Kyler Murray in Preseason Opener 

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2019 NFL Draft turned 22 on Wednesday.
news

10 Insights: The Challenge of Getting to Tom Brady

Brady was sacked just 21 times during the 2018 regular season.
news

10 Insights: The Rarity of the 12-Win Wild Card

Over the last 10 seasons, 78 percent of 12-win playoff teams also win their division.
news

10 Insights: Chargers' Playoff Puzzle to be Solved Sunday

Los Angeles could get a first-round bye or play any one of five teams on Wild Card Weekend.
news

10 Insights: Running Ravens led by Rookies Lamar Jackson, Gus Edwards

Baltimore's quarterback is averaging more carries per game than Chargers running back Melvin Gordon. 

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising