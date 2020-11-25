Chargers – Bills Game Preview

OVERVIEW
The Los Angeles Chargers fly to Western New York to face off with the Bills on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 10:00 a.m. PT from Bills Stadium.
Winners of four-straight games against the Bills, Los Angeles visits Buffalo for the second time in three seasons. Over that four-game streak, the Chargers have picked off 10 Bills pass attempts. The Bolts are 11-5-1 in Buffalo during the regular season, winning the 2018 matchup, 31-20.
In a record-setting performance by Keenan Allen, Los Angeles ended its losing streak last week against the New York Jets. The eighth-year wideout became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 600 receptions behind a team-record 16 catches in the game. Justin Herbert set rookie records with 277 passing yards in the first half and his fifth performance with three-plus touchdown passes. The rookie leads the NFL with 11 passing scores on third down this season.
Coming off the bye, Buffalo boasts one of the league's most potent offenses due to quarterback Josh Allen's 21 passing scores, a touchdown catch and his team-high five rushing touchdowns. Allen has found wide receiver Stefon Diggs for a conference-best 906 receiving yards. Jordan Poyer has a pair of sacks and two interceptions on the year.
SERIES BREAKDOWN
|All-Time Series Record
|25-12-2
|Regular Season Series Record
|24-10-2
|Chargers All-Time at Buf.
|11-6-1
|Last Time at Buf.
|Sept. 16, 2018 — W, 31-20
|Current Streak
|W, Four games
|Last Meeting
|Sept. 16, 2018 at Buf. — W, 31-20
|Longest Chargers Win Streak
|Seven games (1967-79)
|Longest Bills Win Streak
|Three games (1964)
|Anthony Lynn vs. Buf.
|2-0
|Lynn All-Time vs. Buf.*
|14-6
|Most Career GP vs. Buf.
|S Jahleel Addae / RB Kalen Ballage (4)
*Both as a Player and Coach (including years as an assistant)
BY THE NUMBERS
100: Joey Bosa set a single-game career high five quarterback hits in last week's win to reach 100 for his career, becoming the third player eclipse that mark in the first 60 games of their career since the stat began being tracked in 2006.
7: With two or more touchdown passes in seven consecutive games, Justin Herbert has the longest active multi-touchdown streak in the NFL.
96: Keenan Allen set a single-game team record last week with 16 catches, bringing him past 600 career receptions. He eclipsed that mark in his 96th career game, tying for the fastest player in history to reach 600 catches.