Chargers – Bills Game Preview

The Los Angeles Chargers fly to Western New York to face off with the Bills on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 10:00 a.m. PT from Bills Stadium.

Winners of four-straight games against the Bills, Los Angeles visits Buffalo for the second time in three seasons. Over that four-game streak, the Chargers have picked off 10 Bills pass attempts. The Bolts are 11-5-1 in Buffalo during the regular season, winning the 2018 matchup, 31-20.

In a record-setting performance by Keenan Allen, Los Angeles ended its losing streak last week against the New York Jets. The eighth-year wideout became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 600 receptions behind a team-record 16 catches in the game. Justin Herbert set rookie records with 277 passing yards in the first half and his fifth performance with three-plus touchdown passes. The rookie leads the NFL with 11 passing scores on third down this season.