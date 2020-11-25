Chargers-Bills Week 12 Injury Report

A look at the injury reports of the Chargers and Buffalo Bills as we head into Week 12 of the 2020 season.
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Kalen Ballage
|RB
|Ankle/Calf
|LP
|Bryan Bulaga
|T
|Knee
|FP
|Casey Hayward Jr.
|CB
|Groin
|DNP
|Melvin Ingram III
|DE
|Knee
|DNP
|Uchenna Nwosu
|DE
|Shoulder/Chest
|DNP
Buffalo Bills:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Mario Addison
|DE
|Knee/NIR
|DNP
|John Brown
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|A.J. Epenesa
|DE
|Concussion
|FP
|Cody Ford
|T
|Ankle
|LP
|Jake Fromm
|QB
|NIR
|LP
|Jerry Hughes
|DE
|Back
|LP
|Taiwan Jones
|RB
|Hamstring
|FP
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|Hamstring
|FP
|Josh Norman
|CB
|Illness
|FP
* Indicates team did not practice and participation for that day is an estimate
* indicates player is on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
*NIR* - Not Injury Related
Practice Status
- *DNP *- Did not participate in practice
- *LP *- Limited participation in practice
- *FP *- Full participation
- *(-) *- Not listed
Game Status
- *Out *- Player will not play
- *Doubtful *- Player is unlikely to play
- *Questionable *- Player is not certain to play
- *(-) *- Not listed