Chargers Face Familiar Foes In Philadelphia 

Thursday: Preparing for Jalen Hurts

On Thursday, the full focus was on preparing for the Eagles. The Eagles proved in their commanding 44-6 win over the Detroit Lions last Sunday that they have a lethal rushing attack. Just two quarterbacks in the NFL have rushed for over 400 yards this season, one being Jalen Hurts and the other, Lamar Jackson. After Week 9, the Bolts will have faced both of those dual-threat QBs.

"They definitely made a point that, 'Hey, we are going to run this football,'" Hill said. "Could that be the attack moving forward? I'm not sure, we just gotta be prepared. Obviously, we are going to prepare for those runs we saw from the Lions game…they've shown that they can be explosive, they got some big guys up front, some experienced guys up front. When you have both the quarterback element as well as the [running] back included in that it makes it tough. We have to cover all of those bases in order for us to be solid against the run this week."

Hill also talked about the type of passer that Hurts is, explaining he can get the job done in and out of the pocket, and mentioned how the Bolts have been preparing at corner knowing that they likely will be down two starting cornerbacks in Asante Samuel Jr. and Michael Davis.