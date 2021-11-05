DJ's Mailbag: Who's the Greatest Charger of All Time?

"I think the NFL trade deadline is just more complicated than the other sports when you factor in the salary cap. You also factor in the comp. picks, teams know they are going to get compensatory picks when guys walk as free-agents so that sets the price of what they'll be willing to accept in a trade. So that limits the number of guys that can get moved and then obviously the financial factor is big. You either don't have the salary cap or a guy is carrying a big number. It's just a little more complicated in the NFL than maybe it is in Major League Baseball or the NBA."