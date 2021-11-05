What Are the Philadelphia Eagles Saying About the Chargers?

"I got a good relationship with Keenan, and we still communicate to this day. Happy that I was able to coach him and learn from him and hopefully he learned from me as well. It will be fun to give him a hug before the game and talk to him after the game about his family and everybody in his life…really good players like Keenan Allen make you look like a really good coach, so I'm grateful to Keenan for that ... With Keenan, he's really dynamic off the line of scrimmage and he's really dynamic in and out of the break and he continues to be that. I'm thinking back to 2013 where he was dynamic then and now, he continues to do that and he knows how to attack a defender. We spent a lot of time together really sorting through all those things."