Week 9: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

"Obviously, I don't want to make mistakes, but it's going to happen. It's all about how you react. I can look back to high school and college, throwing picks and losing games. If you don't learn from those, you don't get any better. I think going through those mistakes, as unfortunate as they are, you have to learn from them. We have a great coaching staff who have helped me look through those and watch the film. It might be a tough film session watching those mistakes, but it's going to help you in the long run. The guys, the coaching staff, they all believe in one another. It's been a great process so far, learning.