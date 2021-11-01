Chargers Set To Construct New Team Headquarters and Training Facility on 14-Acre Site in El Segundo

Outside the main building that spans nearly 145,000 square feet, three natural grass fields with an artificial turf perimeter can be taken in from 7,600 square feet of elevated outdoor terrace space. An additional 3,400 square foot elevated outdoor turf area and two-lane lap pool for player rehabilitation are among the various outdoor amenities set for construction.

"The look, feel and functionality of your training facility means more today than it ever has in professional sports," said General Manager Tom Telesco. "Being able to create a building that can grow with technological advances – especially in regard to nutritional needs, strength and performance, injury prevention, medical treatment and game planning – is crucial to sustained success. Everyone knows the margin between wins and losses in the NFL is razor thin. Any advantage you can create for your coaches and players, you'll take it. Having a world-class training facility definitely falls into that category."

With the field area designed to accommodate bleacher seating for more than 5,000, 348 on-site parking spaces and accommodations available for offsite parking, the Chargers will be able to host public training camp at the El Segundo complex once open.

"The Lakers welcome the Los Angeles Chargers, and Dean Spanos and his family, to El Segundo," said Jeanie Buss, Governor and Co-owner of the Los Angeles Lakers. "El Segundo is a great place to be, and it's exciting that our city will now host the headquarters and training facilities of the Lakers, Kings and Chargers."

"El Segundo has been a tremendous home for the LA Kings for more than 20 years, and throughout this time the City and the community overall have been outstanding partners," said Luc Robitaille, LA Kings President and Hockey Hall of Famer. "Our hockey club is now thrilled to help welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to the South Bay, joining us and our life-long friends, the Lakers, in this affable community we call home. The Chargers – their players, their staff – are perfectly suited to add so much to El Segundo, and we look forward to partnering with them as we continue to seek opportunities to make positive contributions to the local community."

The project, set to go before the city's planning commission later this month, is currently estimated for completion by Spring 2024.