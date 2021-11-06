Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
Ffrench is a first-year player out of Pittsburgh and spent the 2020 season on the Kansas City practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent. In four seasons for the Panthers, he totaled 156 catches for 1,637 yards (10.5 avg.) and 10 touchdowns. As a returner, Ffrench returned 27 kickoffs for 652 yards (24.1 avg.) and two touchdowns while adding 28 punt returns for 164 yards (5.9 avg.). Ffrench earned third-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors as a senior after posting a program-record 96 catches on the season and hauling in a 96-yard touchdown as the longest catch in school annals.
Thomas was signed to the Los Angeles practice squad in September after spending the offseason with Cleveland. He signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State. Thomas played the 2020 season for the Wildcats after spending three years (2017-19) at Minnesota. In 40 career games at the collegiate level, he totaled 102 tackles (86 solo), an interception, 11 passes defensed, a forced fumble and a recovery.