Week 9 Injury Report | Chargers at Eagles

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Philadelphia Eagles as we head into Week 9 of the 2021 season.
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Michael Davis
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|Hip
|FP
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|Ankle
|DNP
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Right Hand
|LP
|Justin Jackson
|RB
|Quadricep
|DNP
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|CB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|Chest
|FP
Philadelphia Eagles:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|Shaun Bradley
|LB
|Shoulder
|LP
|Fletcher Cox
|DT
|Knee/NIR — Rest
|DNP
|Jack Driscoll
|T
|Thumb
|LP
|Javon Hargrave
|DT
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Anthony Harris
|S
|Hands/Groin
|FP
|Lane Johnson
|T
|NIR-Rest
|LP
|Jason Kelce
|C
|NIR-Rest
|LP
|Jordan Mailata
|T
|Elbow
|LP
|Zech McPhearson
|CB
|Hamstring
|LP
|Jalen Reagor
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- NIR - Not injury related
- (-) - Not listed
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed
