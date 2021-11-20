Bolts Aim to Get Back on Track in Primetime Battle with Steelers

Friday: Davis and Adderley back

On Friday, the Steelers officially ruled out key starters on their defense in linebacker T.J. Watt and cornerback Joe Haden. Flipping to the offense, as of Friday, Roethlisberger's status was still unknown.

In terms of injury updates for the Chargers, the Bolts cleared cornerback Michael Davis and Nasir Adderley for Sunday's game. Staley talked about Davis' week of practice and what it means to get him back after missing two games with a hamstring injury.

"We really feel like this guy has practiced well this week, so if he is out there on the field, then he will play full," Staley said. "That's an expectation position, to go the whole way. If he needs a blow, then we'll give him one. Kind of similar to [LB Kenneth] Murray [Jr.], you go until you need one, and then you tell us that. It'll be similar with Mikey. He's practiced well this week and has looked really good. His conditioning has looked good. With his first game action in a couple of weeks, if he needs one, we'll give him one. Other than that, he'll be out there playing for us."

"They've improved a lot," he said. "Where we were at the beginning and where we are now, with all of our guys, are different. We expect them to go play well. I know that Linval Joseph and all of these other guys are expecting those guys to play well. [Defensive Line Coach] Giff Smith has done a really good job of improving that group. They've shown a lot of improvement from the bye, all of them — game action and in practice. We expect those guys to go out there and do the job."