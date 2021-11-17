Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.

Fehoko appeared in four games over the past two seasons for the Bolts. He ended his college career at Louisiana State, playing two seasons (2018-19) and helping the Tigers win the National Championship following his final season. Fehoko totaled 33 tackles (10 solo), two sacks and nine tackles for loss over the last two years. He began his collegiate career by starting all 25 games at Texas Tech from 2015-16, earning honorable mention All-Big 12 as a freshman.