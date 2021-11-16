Three Takeaways: How Did Kenneth Murray Jr. Feel in His New Role in His First Game Back?

One of the plans Brandon Staley had when taking the new job as head coach of the Chargers was to develop second year linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. into a hybrid-style linebacker. At six-foot-two, 241 pounds, Staley saw Murray as the ideal player to play both inside linebacker and edge rusher in order to tap into the versatility and athleticism that Murray has used going back to his college days at Oklahoma.

The Bolts' Week 10 matchup gave Murray Jr. the opportunity to showcase his new role for the first time after missing the previous five games with an ankle injury.

On Monday, he talked about how he felt lining up from both spots.

"It went well," Murray Jr. said. "I feel like there are things I can do to be better. As we're going throughout the game, I kept talking to my coach [Defensive Line/OLBs], saying, 'Man, I see this. I can shoot it here; I can be better here to make more impact plays.' But it went well. That plan started to develop as I started to come back and get healthier. Just talking about giving me more of a role on the edge, and also playing inside backer as well, which I feel is good. I like that role because it allows me to be multiple and show my versatility."

Staley talked about how the 'high-level' performance from fellow linebacker Kyzir White has allowed Murray Jr. to settle into his new role.

"What that has done for us is allow us to really bring [LB] Kenneth [Murray Jr.] along in a lot of different ways over the last couple of weeks since the injury," Staley said. "I thought you saw that on display yesterday. I felt like they played well together yesterday. We were trying to get K9 [Murray] into a rhythm — made sure that his conditioning was OK, too, because this was his first game back in a while. You were able to see him in a variety of locations. I was happy with the way that he played in his first game back and I think that Kyzir had a lot to do with that."

Sitting out five games was a tough challenge according to Murray. He talked about how he was able to use his time off the field to develop his game in different aspects.