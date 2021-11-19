Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

How Are the Chargers Coordinators Prepping for the Steelers in Week 11?

Nov 18, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Here's what Renaldo Hill and Joe Lombardi had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh.

Hill on RB Najee Harris

"Strong runner ... You can tell he's in the weight room [constantly]. Once you make contact with him, I think the next component is, he's a wrestler and you're gonna have to wrestle him down to the ground. You can't rely on just the wrap-up. We're gonna have to strain in order to make those tackles and not [give up] the extra yardage.

"You could see a lot of people make contact, but he's either falling forward or turning and spinning out of those tackles. I think we're gonna have to do a good job of not [just] wrapping up, but making sure we strain and get him down. It's kind of like you're wresting. You're wrestling a big guy who spends a lot of time in the weight room, you can tell."

Hill on the plan for containing the Steelers' run game

"It's always focused on the run game, trying to take away the run game and make them one-dimensional if we can. We know that's gonna be a big part of their game. That's where the momentum for these guys [builds] off of; tough runs that they get, you can see it ignites those guys. So we gotta do a good job of making sure we take care of the run game this week."

Hill on preparing for Steelers QBs Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph

"We take a snapshot of both of those guys, prepare, and do the reports for if both of those guys are playing. Making sure that guys know certain things that Ben does versus Rudolph. I think we prepare that way. And for the guys who aren't here right now, we make sure we do a good job of making sure that those guys are tied into the Zoom calls, that they're understanding what we're doing as far as the classroom goes.

"Obviously, they can't do the physical. Making sure that they're tied into the details, making sure we recap to those guys what happened at practice and those corrections there. We're hoping that it's still early in the week and if we get those guys back, they'll be ready to go from a mental standpoint."

Lombardi on the Steelers' pass rush

"I think that their pass rush has been very good. I think that they're fourth [in the NFL] in sacks, so they are a team that can put pressure on you. That's a challenge, but it doesn't mean that you can't go deep. You just have to be smart about when and your protections and all of that. We'll see how it all works out. That will be the big challenge, the protection and their pass rush."

Photos: Bolts Begin Steelers Prep

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.

211117_Gallery_003
1 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_001
2 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_006
3 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_004
4 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_005
5 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_007
6 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_008
7 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_010
8 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_011
9 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_009
10 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_012
11 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_013
12 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_014
13 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_015
14 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_016
15 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_017
16 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_025
17 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_030
18 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_018
19 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_019
20 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_020
21 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_031
22 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_023
23 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_026
24 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_033
25 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_047
26 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_027
27 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_028
28 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_041
29 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_032
30 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_029
31 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_021
32 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_034
33 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_024
34 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_039
35 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_040
36 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_038
37 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_035
38 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_048
39 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_036
40 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_037
41 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_051
42 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_042
43 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_043
44 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_053
45 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_044
46 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_045
47 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_046
48 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_049
49 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_050
50 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_063
51 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_054
52 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_022
53 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_055
54 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_056
55 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_058
56 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_052
57 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_057
58 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_066
59 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_059
60 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_061
61 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_068
62 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_062
63 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_064
64 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_076
65 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_065
66 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_072
67 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_067
68 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_075
69 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_077
70 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_070
71 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_060
72 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_069
73 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_071
74 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_073
75 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_078
76 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_074
77 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_079
78 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211117_Gallery_080
79 / 79
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
