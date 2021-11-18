Three Takeaways: How Are the Chargers Preparing for the Steelers QBs and Najee Harris? 

Sunday night marks the second primetime game for the Chargers this season. In their first primetime matchup, the Chargers beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 28-14, in Week 4 on Monday Night Football.

Running back Austin Ekeler called primetime games 'special' and talked about what playing under the bright lights reminds him of.

"We're playing under the lights again which is always a special moment," Ekeler said. "[It] takes you back to the high school days and it's the only game that's on at the time. So as far as outside factors, I would say it's special in that way. Obviously when it comes down to the game it's still the same mentality as any type of game. It's more so just the hype and being able to watch the games leading up to it just going into the week and that day in particular…it just keeps building while you watch the other guys play."

James talked about how the Bolts have a sense of urgency in their locker room to get back in the win column this week.

A big part of winning games in the NFL is winning the turnover battle and when it comes to forcing turnovers, James feels that the defense is due for a breakout game as the Bolts hope to continue their primetime success on Sunday and get to six wins on the year.