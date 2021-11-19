10 Insights: SNF to Feature Two of NFL's Top Dual-Threat Backs

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 11 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers:

1) The Chargers' last win on "Sunday Night Football" came on Dec. 2, 2018 on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Down 23-7 at the half, Los Angeles scored 23 unanswered before winning 33-30 on a 29-yard Michael Badgley field goal as time expired in regulation.

2) In that game, wide receiver Keenan Allen caught 14 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. He was targeted a career-high 19 times. Since then, Justin Herbert targeted Allen 19 times each in two games last season.

3) The Chargers have played the Steelers each of the last three times they've been on "Sunday Night Football." Should Mason Rudolph start under center, it will be the third different Pittsburgh quarterback the team has faced in those matchups (Ben Roethlisberger, 2018; Devlin Hodges, 2019).