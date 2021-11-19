Three Takeaways: What's the Key to Offensive Execution on the Bolts?

When describing rookie running back Najee Harris, Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill compared his athleticism to that of a wrestler. Hill also talked about Harris' ability to wrestle with defenders when the first contact is made and how important it will be to 'strain' in order to get him on the ground.

While the Chargers prepare to face Harris, they're doing it with a rushing defense that's made positive strides over the last few games.

Hill talked about what that group has done since the bye week in order to improve in that area.

"The biggest thing we did was just scrape it off," Hill said. "Scrape it from the start and build this thing over. Just hearing the verbiage again, we wanted to make sure that everybody was on the same page, players and coaches that we are all talking about the same thing and how we are going to play it. From the front to the back, they hear it in detail what everyone needs to do in order to be successful in the run game."

Hill also discussed how important 'technique' is in regards to getting that unit shored up.