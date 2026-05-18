5 Takeaways: What to Watch for at Chargers 2026 Home Games

4. Pair of primetime games

The Chargers have three total primetime games on the 2026 schedule, two of which come at home.

The first is a Week 12 tilt against the Patriots on Sunday Night Football. This, of course, is a rematch of last season's Wild Card Round meeting in New England.

The Chargers will then host the 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 15 in a battle between SoCal and NorCal.

There should be plenty of eyeballs on these two games as the Chargers square off against a pair of playoff teams from last season.

5. Chiefs for the finale

A postseason berth? Playoff seeding? The AFC West title?

Plenty could be on the line when the Chargers close out their 2026 home slate by hosting the Chiefs in Week 17.

Jim Harbaugh's squad will be looking for their third straight trip to the playoffs while the Kansas City is aiming to rebound after a six-win season.