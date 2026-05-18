 Skip to main content
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

5 Takeaways: What to Watch for at Chargers 2026 Home Games

May 18, 2026 at 07:55 AM
Author Image
Eric Smith

Editorial Director

Chargers2026HomeGames

The Chargers 2026 schedule is here.

And while we did an analysis of the Chargers schedule on Thursday, it's time to take a deeper dive into the home games at SoFi Stadium.

Here are five takeaways from the Chargers home schedule:

1. Opening with Arizona

The Chargers will kick off the 2026 season against a rare opponent.

The Bolts have only faced the Cardinals once in Week 1 in team history, and that matchup came in Arizona to open the 2014 season.

From a Chargers perspective, all eyes will be on how the offense and defense fare under new coordinators in Mike McDaniel and Chris O'Leary.

Overall, this feels like a chance for the Bolts to get off to a winning start against a team that won just three games last season.

Photos: Chargers 2026 Schedule

Take a look at who the Bolts will face in the 2026 season! Grab your single game tickets today!

2026_Preseason_1_Texans
1 / 21
2026_Preseason_2_49ers
2 / 21
2026_Preseason_3_Rams
3 / 21
2026_Reg_1_Cardinals
4 / 21
2026_Reg_2_Raiders
5 / 21
2026_Reg_3_Bills
6 / 21
2026_Reg_4_Seahawks
7 / 21
2026_Reg_5_Broncos
8 / 21
2026_Reg_6_Chiefs
9 / 21
2026_Reg_7_ByeV2
10 / 21
2026_Reg_8_Rams
11 / 21
2026_Reg_9_Texans
12 / 21
2026_Reg_10_Ravens
13 / 21
2026_Reg_11_Jets
14 / 21
2026_Reg_12_Patriots
15 / 21
2026_Reg_13_Buccaneers
16 / 21
2026_Reg_14_Raiders
17 / 21
2026_Reg_15_49ers
18 / 21
2026_Reg_16_Dolphins
19 / 21
2026_Reg_17_Chiefs
20 / 21
2026_Reg_18_Broncos
21 / 21
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. Week 5 vs. the Broncos

The Chargers-Broncos matchup at SoFi Stadium was perhaps the best home game of the 2025 season.

The Bolts trailed by double digits late before Justin Herbert and Cameron Dicker rallied the Chargers to a thrilling 23-20 win.

Expect this one to be close again as the Chargers look to take a step at knocking off the defending AFC West champions.

3. Welcoming the Texans

Circle this game as one of the most pivotal games of the entire 2026 season.

First off, it's the sixth game of a brutal seven-game stretch where we'll learn a lot about what the Chargers are made of.

But given the fact that both of these teams made the postseason and were Wild Card teams a year ago, the winner of this matchup could have the upper hand in playoff seeding in early November.

Herbert will need to be at his best against this vaunted Texans defense.

Related Links

Photos: Chargers 2026 Halo Schedule Release

Check out the Chargers 2026 Schedule Release in Halo! Click here to watch the full video and the top reactions from the internet!

1 - Halo Gallery Intro
1 / 65
2 - Halo Gallery Menu
2 / 65
3 - Halo Gallery Map Select
3 / 65
4 - Halo Gallery Cardinals
4 / 65
5 - Halo Gallery Cardinals 2
5 / 65
6 - Halo Gallery Cardinals Post Match
6 / 65
7 - Halo Gallery Raiders Intro
7 / 65
8 - Halo Gallery Raiders BradyVision
8 / 65
9 - Halo Gallery Raiders Spartan
9 / 65
10 - Halo Gallery Bills Intro
10 / 65
11 - Halo Gallery Bills Spartan
11 / 65
12 - Halo Gallery Seahawks Intro
12 / 65
13 - Halo Gallery Seahawks Action
13 / 65
14 - Halo Gallery ECRA
14 / 65
15 - Halo Gallery Broncos Intro
15 / 65
16 - Halo Gallery Broncos Interview
16 / 65
17 - Halo Gallery Broncos Action
17 / 65
18 - Halo Gallery Chiefs Shop Page
18 / 65
19 - Halo Gallery Chiefs Shop 2
19 / 65
20 - Halo Gallery Chiefs Shop 3
20 / 65
21 - Halo Gallery Chargers Bye
21 / 65
22 - Halo Gallery Rams Intro
22 / 65
23 - Halo Gallery Rams IG Live
23 / 65
24 - Halo Gallery Rams Action
24 / 65
25 - Halo Gallery Texans Intro
25 / 65
26 - Halo Gallery Texans Action
26 / 65
27 - Halo Gallery Texans Action 2
27 / 65
28 - Halo Gallery Ravens Intro
28 / 65
29 - Halo Gallery Ravens Action
29 / 65
30 - Halo Gallery Ravens Action 2
30 / 65
31 - Halo Gallery Ravens Error Message
31 / 65
32 - Halo Gallery Jets Intro
32 / 65
33 - Halo Gallery Jets Same Five
33 / 65
34 - Halo Gallery Jets Action
34 / 65
35 - Halo Gallery Jets Combine Scene
35 / 65
36 - Halo Gallery Patriots Intro
36 / 65
37 - Halo Gallery Patriots Action
37 / 65
38 - Halo Gallery Pats Skip Scene
38 / 65
39 - Halo Gallery Patriots Action 2
39 / 65
40 - Halo Gallery Patriots Action 3
40 / 65
41 - Halo Gallery Patriots Action 4
41 / 65
42 - Halo Gallery Bucs Intro
42 / 65
43 - Halo Gallery Bucs Mike Evans
43 / 65
44 - Halo Gallery Bucs Action 2
44 / 65
45 - Halo Gallery Bucs Action 3
45 / 65
46 - Halo Gallery Raiders Intro 2
46 / 65
47 - Halo Gallery Raiders 2 Grunts
47 / 65
48 - Halo Gallery 49ers Intro
48 / 65
49 - Halo Gallery 49ers Spartans
49 / 65
50 - Halo Gallery 49ers Action
50 / 65
51 - Halo Gallery 49ers Action 2
51 / 65
52 - Halo Gallery Dolphins Intro
52 / 65
53 - Halo Gallery Dolphins Action
53 / 65
54 - Halo Gallery Dolphins Action 2
54 / 65
55 - Halo Gallery Dolphins Action 4
55 / 65
56 - Halo Gallery Chiefs Intro 2
56 / 65
57 - Halo Gallery Chiefs 2 Action
57 / 65
58 - Halo Gallery Chiefs 2 Action 2
58 / 65
59 - Halo Gallery Broncos 2 Intro
59 / 65
60 - Halo Gallery Broncos 2 Action
60 / 65
61 - Halo Gallery Broncos 2 Bluecifer
61 / 65
62 - Halo Gallery Broncos 2 Penguin
62 / 65
63 - Halo Gallery End Credits 1
63 / 65
64 - Halo Gallery End Credits 2
64 / 65
65 - Halo Gallery End Credits 3
65 / 65
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

4. Pair of primetime games

The Chargers have three total primetime games on the 2026 schedule, two of which come at home.

The first is a Week 12 tilt against the Patriots on Sunday Night Football. This, of course, is a rematch of last season's Wild Card Round meeting in New England.

The Chargers will then host the 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 15 in a battle between SoCal and NorCal.

There should be plenty of eyeballs on these two games as the Chargers square off against a pair of playoff teams from last season.

5. Chiefs for the finale

A postseason berth? Playoff seeding? The AFC West title?

Plenty could be on the line when the Chargers close out their 2026 home slate by hosting the Chiefs in Week 17.

Jim Harbaugh's squad will be looking for their third straight trip to the playoffs while the Kansas City is aiming to rebound after a six-win season.

Games between these two teams are always close — especially at SoFi Stadium — and this one should be, too.

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways: Why Mike McDaniel Envisions Justin Herbert Playing "Best Football of his Career" in 2026

The Chargers Offensive Coordinator said Friday that the quarterback has exceeded his early expectations this offseason

news

5 Takeaways: Why the Chargers Prioritized Their Offensive Line in 2026 NFL Draft

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz recapped the Chargers 2026 draft class on Saturday afternoon at The Bolt

news

5 Takeaways: Why the Chargers Envision Jake Slaughter Playing Guard in the NFL

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz also discussed making two trades and having seven picks on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft

news

5 Takeaways: How the Chargers Plan to Use Akheem Mesidor Alongside Tuli Tuipulotu & Khalil Mack

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz discussed taking Mesidor at No. 22 overall and potentially addressing the offensive line on Day 2

news

5 Takeaways: Why the Chargers Were Fired Up For 1st Day of Offseason Program

The Chargers returned to El Segundo on Monday for the first day of the 2026 offseason program

news

5 Takeaways: Why Chargers GM Joe Hortiz Has Plenty of Options in Round 1 of 2026 NFL Draft

The Chargers General Manager discussed numerous topics, including the idea of trading down in Round 1, on Thursday at The Bolt

news

What is Daniel Jeremiah's 'Home Run' Scenario for Chargers in Round 1 of 2026 NFL Draft?

The NFL Network draft analyst laid out a few options at No. 22 overall for the Chargers on Tuesday

news

5 Takeaways: Jim Harbaugh Talks Mike McDaniel, Chargers Offensive Line at 2026 Annual League Meeting

The Chargers Head Coach also addressed recent free agent moves and the return of Khalil Mack on Tuesday in Arizona

news

5 Takeaways: ESPN's Jordan Reid Explains Why Chargers Could Draft Kadyn Proctor in Round 1

The ESPN NFL Draft analyst projected the Alabama offensive lineman to the Chargers in his most recent two-round mock draft

news

5 Takeaways: What We Learned About the Chargers at the 2026 NFL Combine

Here are the biggest storylines surrounding the Chargers ahead of free agency and the 2026 New League Year

news

5 Takeaways: Joe Hortiz Talks Mike McDaniel, Odafe Oweh & Zion Johnson at 2026 NFL Combine

The Chargers General Manager also discussed Khalil Mack and Chris O'Leary at his podium session in Indianapolis

Advertising