5 Takeaways: What to Watch for at Chargers 2026 Home Games

The Chargers 2026 schedule is here.
And while we did an analysis of the Chargers schedule on Thursday, it's time to take a deeper dive into the home games at SoFi Stadium.
Here are five takeaways from the Chargers home schedule:
1. Opening with Arizona
The Chargers will kick off the 2026 season against a rare opponent.
The Bolts have only faced the Cardinals once in Week 1 in team history, and that matchup came in Arizona to open the 2014 season.
From a Chargers perspective, all eyes will be on how the offense and defense fare under new coordinators in Mike McDaniel and Chris O'Leary.
Overall, this feels like a chance for the Bolts to get off to a winning start against a team that won just three games last season.
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2. Week 5 vs. the Broncos
The Chargers-Broncos matchup at SoFi Stadium was perhaps the best home game of the 2025 season.
The Bolts trailed by double digits late before Justin Herbert and Cameron Dicker rallied the Chargers to a thrilling 23-20 win.
Expect this one to be close again as the Chargers look to take a step at knocking off the defending AFC West champions.
3. Welcoming the Texans
Circle this game as one of the most pivotal games of the entire 2026 season.
First off, it's the sixth game of a brutal seven-game stretch where we'll learn a lot about what the Chargers are made of.
But given the fact that both of these teams made the postseason and were Wild Card teams a year ago, the winner of this matchup could have the upper hand in playoff seeding in early November.
Herbert will need to be at his best against this vaunted Texans defense.
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4. Pair of primetime games
The Chargers have three total primetime games on the 2026 schedule, two of which come at home.
The first is a Week 12 tilt against the Patriots on Sunday Night Football. This, of course, is a rematch of last season's Wild Card Round meeting in New England.
The Chargers will then host the 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 15 in a battle between SoCal and NorCal.
There should be plenty of eyeballs on these two games as the Chargers square off against a pair of playoff teams from last season.
5. Chiefs for the finale
A postseason berth? Playoff seeding? The AFC West title?
Plenty could be on the line when the Chargers close out their 2026 home slate by hosting the Chiefs in Week 17.
Jim Harbaugh's squad will be looking for their third straight trip to the playoffs while the Kansas City is aiming to rebound after a six-win season.
Games between these two teams are always close — especially at SoFi Stadium — and this one should be, too.