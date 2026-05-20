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5 Takeaways: What are Top Games for Chargers 2026 Road Schedule?

May 20, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

Chargers2026RoadGames

The Chargers 2026 schedule is here.

And while we did an analysis of the Chargers schedule on Thursday, let's take a look at how the 2026 road games shake out.

Here are five takeaways from the Chargers road schedule:

1. Tough early tests

It's never easy to play on the road, but the Chargers first two away games of the season might be as tough as they come.

The Bolts open the season with a pair of home games (Arizona and Las Vegas) before hitting the road for back-to-back road games.

The first is in Buffalo as All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills will still be breaking in their brand new stadium.

The task won't get any easier in Week 4 as the Chargers travel to Seattle in Week 4 for a date against the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Bolts will certainly be tested in the first quarter of the 2026 season, especially on the road in Buffalo and Seattle.

2. Road game at SoFi Stadium

Forget the plane for this road trip.

When the Chargers play the Rams in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium, the Bolts will be the road team.

Teams that share a stadium have played each other before, most recently in 2023 at MetLife Stadium when the Giants hosted the Jets, the latter of whom scored a 13-10 win.

The vibe here is that the Battle of Los Angeles will be more entertaining than that game given the star power on the sideline (Jim Harbaugh vs. Sean McVay) and on the field (Justin Herbert and Derwin James vs. Matthew Stafford and Trent Duffie).

The Chargers and Rams are among the eight teams with double-digit wins over the past two seasons

Photos: Chargers 2026 Schedule

Take a look at who the Bolts will face in the 2026 season! Grab your single game tickets today!

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3. Mike McDaniel vs. Jesse Minter

The Chargers lone primetime game on the road figures to be a doozy, as the Bolts singular appearance on Monday Night Football in 2026 will be in Week 10 against Baltimore.

That means perhaps the best individual coaching matchup of the season with Mike McDaniel going against Jesse Minter, who spent the past two seasons as the Chargers Defensive Cooridnator.

There are also plenty of front office connections here, most notably with Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz, who spent 26 seasons in Baltimore before joining the Bolts in 2024.

And we haven't even mentioned the big-name players each team employs, or the fact that both of these teams have aspirations of a deep playoff run in the AFC.

Be sure to circle your calendars for this one.

4. Bucs, Dolphins in December

The Chargers will log plenty of air miles in 2026, but don't rank first in that category as they did in 2024 and 2025.

Besides trips to Buffalo and Baltimore, the Bolts are also slated to make two trips to Florida this season ... with both coming in December.

The Chargers will play at Tampa Bay in Week 13 before heading back to the Sunshine State in Week 16 for a date with the Dolphins.

It's worth noting that the Chargers will have a mini bye heading into the Dolphins game as they host the 49ers on Thursday Night Football in Week 15.

These pair of Florida games in December will be crucial as Harbaugh's crew is in the midst of a playoff push.

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5. Week 18 in Denver

Speaking of the playoffs...

The Chargers regular-season finale — a Week 18 game in Denver – might have a playoff feel if a postseason spot (or perhaps the AFC West) is on the line.

The Bolts are regular visitors to Colorado for the final regular-season game as this will be their third trip there in the past five seasons.

And although the past two trips to Mile High didn't matter much in the standings, there's a strong chance this one will have plenty at stake.

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