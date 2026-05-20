5 Takeaways: What are Top Games for Chargers 2026 Road Schedule?

The Chargers 2026 schedule is here.

And while we did an analysis of the Chargers schedule on Thursday, let's take a look at how the 2026 road games shake out.

Here are five takeaways from the Chargers road schedule:

1. Tough early tests

It's never easy to play on the road, but the Chargers first two away games of the season might be as tough as they come.

The Bolts open the season with a pair of home games (Arizona and Las Vegas) before hitting the road for back-to-back road games.

The first is in Buffalo as All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills will still be breaking in their brand new stadium.

The task won't get any easier in Week 4 as the Chargers travel to Seattle in Week 4 for a date against the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Bolts will certainly be tested in the first quarter of the 2026 season, especially on the road in Buffalo and Seattle.

2. Road game at SoFi Stadium

Forget the plane for this road trip.

When the Chargers play the Rams in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium, the Bolts will be the road team.

Teams that share a stadium have played each other before, most recently in 2023 at MetLife Stadium when the Giants hosted the Jets, the latter of whom scored a 13-10 win.

The vibe here is that the Battle of Los Angeles will be more entertaining than that game given the star power on the sideline (Jim Harbaugh vs. Sean McVay) and on the field (Justin Herbert and Derwin James vs. Matthew Stafford and Trent Duffie).