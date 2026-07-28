Why the Chargers Were Fired Up to Report for 2026 Training Camp

Of course, that also means taking the next step and putting that system into action.

For the Chargers defense under new Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary, the next couple of weeks will be crucial after what was a full offseason in his first year in the role.

His players are ready to go and put some of those plans into action.

"I love CO, he comes in every day with a lot of juice, a lot of good energy," Still said. "Great coach, but also great teacher. He has ideas of things he wants to do with the defense, I'm all for it, I love it.

"I'm really excited to get in the system and play football," Still added.

It also helps to return that continuity to the unit, who hopes to continue building on what's been one of the best units in the NFL over the past couple of years.

"A new system, a new guy but it's great to be back with K-Mack, Tuli [Tuipulotu], Bud [Dupree], [Jamaree Caldwell], Teair [Tart], all those guys," Justin Eboigbe added. "It's great to be back with the same guys, have that same continuity from the year before and keep building off that."

Same could be said about the offensive side of the ball under Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel.

After an offseason of adjustment and learning, the plan is to take that a step further in the coming weeks and play faster in camp.

"OTAs was a lot of learning, we were trying to figure out where to line up and where to run," McConkey said. "Now it's like okay, we got a bit of that under our belt, let's go out there and be able to play a lot faster. There's just way more dynamics to the offense that we haven't gotten to yet.

"We'll see that, start getting into it. Then once game planning comes during the season, it's different," McConkey added. "I feel like now, people are going to be able to play faster, know where to line up, know where to run and have a little more experience."