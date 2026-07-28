 Skip to main content
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Why the Chargers Were Fired Up to Report for 2026 Training Camp

Joe Alt and Ladd McConkey gave health updates ahead of the Chargers first training camp practice on Wednesday

Jul 28, 2026 at 03:19 PM
Author Image
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

ReportDay26

The Chargers took some well-deserved time off in recent weeks.

But that's over now as 2026 Training Camp has arrived.

And there's nothing like being back and getting things rolling.

"My break was amazing, it was great," Tarheeb Still said. "But there's no place like The Bolt, so I love being back."

The Bolts veterans reported for training camp on Tuesday ahead of the first practice on Wednesday at the team's facility in El Segundo.

With rookies and quarterbacks already in the fold, it was a full house at The Bolt, something the players welcomed with excitement as they were all together again.

"I think everyone is just excited to be back out there," Ladd McConkey said. "The vibe around the locker room has been really good, talked to everybody, good to see everybody's faces again. We're just excited."

Linebacker Troy Dye added: "It's a fun time of the year."

Part of the excitement stems from what lies ahead in all phases.

The Chargers will put the pads on at some point in the near future as the focus now turns to getting real reps after a spring of learning new systems.

The grind of training camp begins.

"Now it all counts. The days aren't until noon, you're not out of the building by one," cornerback Donte Jackson said. "This is the time where you kind of put everything you've got.

"With the speed days during OTAs, now you really get the time to really hone in, break things down," Jackson added. "We have a lot of great players, smart players, this is where we thrive."

Photos: Chargers Report for Training Camp at The Bolt

The Bolts are back in town! Check out photos of the Chargers arriving for 2026 Training Camp at The Bolt.

DL Nick Barrett (91)
1 / 199

DL Nick Barrett (91)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Amar Johnson (35)
2 / 199

RB Amar Johnson (35)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
3 / 199

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
4 / 199

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
5 / 199

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
6 / 199

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Logan Taylor (65)
7 / 199

G Logan Taylor (65)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Nadame Tucker (56)
8 / 199

OLB Nadame Tucker (56)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Evan Svoboda (49)
9 / 199

TE Evan Svoboda (49)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
P JK Scott (16)
10 / 199

P JK Scott (16)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
P JK Scott (16)
11 / 199

P JK Scott (16)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
P JK Scott (16)
12 / 199

P JK Scott (16)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
13 / 199

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
14 / 199

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
15 / 199

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
16 / 199

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
17 / 199

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LS Josh Harris (47)
18 / 199

LS Josh Harris (47)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LS Josh Harris (47)
19 / 199

LS Josh Harris (47)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LS Josh Harris (47)
20 / 199

LS Josh Harris (47)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LS Josh Harris (47)
21 / 199

LS Josh Harris (47)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
22 / 199

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66)
23 / 199

C/G Jake Slaughter (66)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
24 / 199

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
25 / 199

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66)
26 / 199

C/G Jake Slaughter (66)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66)
27 / 199

C/G Jake Slaughter (66)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66)
28 / 199

C/G Jake Slaughter (66)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66)
29 / 199

C/G Jake Slaughter (66)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
30 / 199

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)
31 / 199

TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
32 / 199

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
33 / 199

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
T Travis Burke (77)
34 / 199

T Travis Burke (77)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
T Travis Burke (77)
35 / 199

T Travis Burke (77)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
36 / 199

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
37 / 199

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
38 / 199

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
39 / 199

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
C Josh Kaltenberger (68)
40 / 199

C Josh Kaltenberger (68)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Lander Barton (57)
41 / 199

LB Lander Barton (57)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL TeRah Edwards (96)
42 / 199

DL TeRah Edwards (96)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jacobian Guillory (95)
43 / 199

DL Jacobian Guillory (95)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Garmon Randolph (97)
44 / 199

OLB Garmon Randolph (97)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Jerand Bradley (36)
45 / 199

TE Jerand Bradley (36)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Lander Barton (57)
46 / 199

LB Lander Barton (57)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jacobian Guillory (95)
47 / 199

DL Jacobian Guillory (95)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Kendall Williamson (40)
48 / 199

S Kendall Williamson (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Kendall Williamson (40)
49 / 199

S Kendall Williamson (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Kendall Williamson (40)
50 / 199

S Kendall Williamson (40)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
51 / 199

LB Troy Dye (43)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
52 / 199

LB Troy Dye (43)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
53 / 199

LB Troy Dye (43)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
54 / 199

LB Troy Dye (43)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
55 / 199

LB Troy Dye (43)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
56 / 199

LB Troy Dye (43)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
57 / 199

LB Troy Dye (43)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
58 / 199

LB Troy Dye (43)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
59 / 199

LB Troy Dye (43)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20)
60 / 199

CB Cam Hart (20)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20)
61 / 199

CB Cam Hart (20)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20)
62 / 199

CB Cam Hart (20)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
63 / 199

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Justin Eboigbe (92)
64 / 199

DL Justin Eboigbe (92)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
T Laekin Vakalahi (78)
65 / 199

T Laekin Vakalahi (78)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Charlie Kolar (88)
66 / 199

TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Avery Smith (36)
67 / 199

CB Avery Smith (36)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
68 / 199

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
T Laekin Vakalahi (78)
69 / 199

T Laekin Vakalahi (78)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Avery Smith (36)
70 / 199

CB Avery Smith (36)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Charlie Kolar (88)
71 / 199

TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Charlie Kolar (88)
72 / 199

TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Justin Eboigbe (92)
73 / 199

DL Justin Eboigbe (92)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Charlie Kolar (88)
74 / 199

TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Charlie Kolar (88)
75 / 199

TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
76 / 199

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
77 / 199

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
78 / 199

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
79 / 199

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
80 / 199

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
81 / 199

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
82 / 199

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OL Trevor Penning (75)
83 / 199

OL Trevor Penning (75)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
84 / 199

WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
85 / 199

WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
86 / 199

WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
87 / 199

WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
88 / 199

WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
89 / 199

WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
90 / 199

CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
91 / 199

CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
92 / 199

CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
93 / 199

CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
94 / 199

CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DB Deane Leonard (33)
95 / 199

DB Deane Leonard (33)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
96 / 199

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
97 / 199

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
98 / 199

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Junior Colson (25) and S RJ Mickens (27)
99 / 199

LB Junior Colson (25) and S RJ Mickens (27)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S RJ Mickens (27)
100 / 199

S RJ Mickens (27)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Junior Colson (25)
101 / 199

LB Junior Colson (25)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Junior Colson (25) and S RJ Mickens (27)
102 / 199

LB Junior Colson (25) and S RJ Mickens (27)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S RJ Mickens (27)
103 / 199

S RJ Mickens (27)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
FB Alec Ingold (30)
104 / 199

FB Alec Ingold (30)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
FB Alec Ingold (30)
105 / 199

FB Alec Ingold (30)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
FB Alec Ingold (30)
106 / 199

FB Alec Ingold (30)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
FB Alec Ingold (30)
107 / 199

FB Alec Ingold (30)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE David Njoku (83)
108 / 199

TE David Njoku (83)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE David Njoku (83)
109 / 199

TE David Njoku (83)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE David Njoku (83)
110 / 199

TE David Njoku (83)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE David Njoku (83)
111 / 199

TE David Njoku (83)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE David Njoku (83)
112 / 199

TE David Njoku (83)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Kayode Awosika (74)
113 / 199

G Kayode Awosika (74)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Kayode Awosika (74)
114 / 199

G Kayode Awosika (74)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Kayode Awosika (74)
115 / 199

G Kayode Awosika (74)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Jaret Patterson (32)
116 / 199

RB Jaret Patterson (32)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Jaret Patterson (32)
117 / 199

RB Jaret Patterson (32)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
118 / 199

K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
119 / 199

K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
120 / 199

K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
121 / 199

K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Bud Dupree (48)
122 / 199

OLB Bud Dupree (48)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Dalevon Campbell (81)
123 / 199

WR Dalevon Campbell (81)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR JaQuae Jackson (82)
124 / 199

WR JaQuae Jackson (82)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Bud Dupree (48)
125 / 199

OLB Bud Dupree (48)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Bud Dupree (48)
126 / 199

OLB Bud Dupree (48)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Bud Dupree (48)
127 / 199

OLB Bud Dupree (48)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Dalevon Campbell (81)
128 / 199

WR Dalevon Campbell (81)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR JaQuae Jackson (82)
129 / 199

WR JaQuae Jackson (82)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Eric Rogers (39)
130 / 199

CB Eric Rogers (39)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Eric Rogers (39)
131 / 199

CB Eric Rogers (39)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Eric Rogers (39)
132 / 199

CB Eric Rogers (39)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
G/TBranson Taylor (71)
133 / 199

G/TBranson Taylor (71)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
G/TBranson Taylor (71)
134 / 199

G/TBranson Taylor (71)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)
135 / 199

DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)
136 / 199

DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)
137 / 199

DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)
138 / 199

DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Cole Strange (69)
139 / 199

G Cole Strange (69)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84)
140 / 199

WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DB Elijah Molden (2)
141 / 199

DB Elijah Molden (2)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DB Elijah Molden (2)
142 / 199

DB Elijah Molden (2)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84)
143 / 199

WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Cole Strange (69)
144 / 199

G Cole Strange (69)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Cole Strange (69)
145 / 199

G Cole Strange (69)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DB Elijah Molden (2)
146 / 199

DB Elijah Molden (2)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DB Elijah Molden (2)
147 / 199

DB Elijah Molden (2)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DB Elijah Molden (2)
148 / 199

DB Elijah Molden (2)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Nikko Reed (46)
149 / 199

CB Nikko Reed (46)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Nikko Reed (46)
150 / 199

CB Nikko Reed (46)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Isas Waxter (37)
151 / 199

CB Isas Waxter (37)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Donte Jackson (26)
152 / 199

CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Denzel Perryman (6)
153 / 199

LB Denzel Perryman (6)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Denzel Perryman (6)
154 / 199

LB Denzel Perryman (6)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Denzel Perryman (6)
155 / 199

LB Denzel Perryman (6)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Denzel Perryman (6)
156 / 199

LB Denzel Perryman (6)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Donte Jackson (26)
157 / 199

CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Donte Jackson (26)
158 / 199

CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Donte Jackson (26)
159 / 199

CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Donte Jackson (26)
160 / 199

CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and S Devin Grant (38)
161 / 199

S Genesis Smith (22) and S Devin Grant (38)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
162 / 199

S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Devin Grant (38)
163 / 199

S Devin Grant (38)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
164 / 199

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
165 / 199

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
166 / 199

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
167 / 199

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
168 / 199

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
169 / 199

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
170 / 199

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
171 / 199

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
172 / 199

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
173 / 199

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Marlowe Wax (58)
174 / 199

LB Marlowe Wax (58)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Scott Matlock (44)
175 / 199

DL Scott Matlock (44)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Scott Matlock (44)
176 / 199

DL Scott Matlock (44)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9) and T Joe Alt (76)
177 / 199

WR Tre Harris (9) and T Joe Alt (76)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Derius Davis (12) and WR Tre Harris (9)
178 / 199

WR Derius Davis (12) and WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Derius Davis (12) and WR Tre Harris (9)
179 / 199

WR Derius Davis (12) and WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
180 / 199

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Derius Davis (12)
181 / 199

WR Derius Davis (12)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Derius Davis (12) and WR Tre Harris (9)
182 / 199

WR Derius Davis (12) and WR Tre Harris (9)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
183 / 199

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
T Joe Alt (76)
184 / 199

T Joe Alt (76)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
T Joe Alt (76)
185 / 199

T Joe Alt (76)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
186 / 199

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
187 / 199

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
188 / 199

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)
189 / 199

DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
C Tyler Biadasz (63)
190 / 199

C Tyler Biadasz (63)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
C Tyler Biadasz (63)
191 / 199

C Tyler Biadasz (63)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
C Tyler Biadasz (63)
192 / 199

C Tyler Biadasz (63)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
C Tyler Biadasz (63)
193 / 199

C Tyler Biadasz (63)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
C Tyler Biadasz (63)
194 / 199

C Tyler Biadasz (63)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
195 / 199

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
196 / 199

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
197 / 199

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
198 / 199

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
199 / 199

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Of course, that also means taking the next step and putting that system into action.

For the Chargers defense under new Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary, the next couple of weeks will be crucial after what was a full offseason in his first year in the role.

His players are ready to go and put some of those plans into action.

"I love CO, he comes in every day with a lot of juice, a lot of good energy," Still said. "Great coach, but also great teacher. He has ideas of things he wants to do with the defense, I'm all for it, I love it.

"I'm really excited to get in the system and play football," Still added.

It also helps to return that continuity to the unit, who hopes to continue building on what's been one of the best units in the NFL over the past couple of years.

"A new system, a new guy but it's great to be back with K-Mack, Tuli [Tuipulotu], Bud [Dupree], [Jamaree Caldwell], Teair [Tart], all those guys," Justin Eboigbe added. "It's great to be back with the same guys, have that same continuity from the year before and keep building off that."

Same could be said about the offensive side of the ball under Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel.

After an offseason of adjustment and learning, the plan is to take that a step further in the coming weeks and play faster in camp.

"OTAs was a lot of learning, we were trying to figure out where to line up and where to run," McConkey said. "Now it's like okay, we got a bit of that under our belt, let's go out there and be able to play a lot faster. There's just way more dynamics to the offense that we haven't gotten to yet.

"We'll see that, start getting into it. Then once game planning comes during the season, it's different," McConkey added. "I feel like now, people are going to be able to play faster, know where to line up, know where to run and have a little more experience."

Joe Alt added: "I think during OTAs, we learn what that viewpoint is and now it's our job to paint that picture on the field with pads on."

Related Links

McConkey added that he's "full go" in camp after dealing with a hamstring issue during the offseason, while Alt said he was feeling "100 percent."

The pads coming on will help mirror a bit of the real game feel that is on the horizon as the team works its way towards the regular season.

"I would say the physicality," Alt said. "You do a lot of drills, field work but going against a defense and really having, they have pads on and we have pads on, we're hitting, being able to adjust."

He later added: "Being able to get those reps where guys are moving, guys are hitting and really be able to solidify how you're feeling in this system is what the next step is."

The buzz to get back was very high on Report Day, as the feeling around the team is a great one.

"I feel like this is probably one of the most talented rosters I've been on since I've been here, so now we just have to go out there and do it," McConkey said. "I'm super excited to get here, get in camp, get back to practicing."

The team knows what they have in the building and is fired up to get started.

"I think guys know what we can do," Still said. "It's the name of the game in football is just stay healthy, so we got to battle that. We can't control things like that. I think everyone in the league knows if we're a healthy team, we're scary to deal with."

Jackson added: "The direction everyone is going, the enthusiasm. This is the pros, but the energy isn't always the way it is. To see and be around it, even during OTAs, was amazing. You get excited cause you can see the giddiness, the ball loving, all this coming together. It's going to be a fun one and exciting for sure."

Related Content

news

Chargers Announce Super Chargers Navy Uniform Games For 2026 Season

Fans who purchase a special Super Chargers ticket pack will also get a Super Chargers hockey jersey

news

5 Key Chargers Storylines Ahead of 2026 Training Camp

Here is what to watch for at Chargers Training Camp in Year 3 under Jim Harbaugh

news

Live Updates from Chargers 2026 Training Camp

Here's everything you need to know about the Chargers during training camp as they get ready for the regular season

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Peter Bowden

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed long snapper Peter Bowden. In a corresponding move, the team released guard Ben Cleveland.

Advertising